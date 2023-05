NAP

Yaanaas - 13:30 Ascot

Yaanaas is bred to be smart but presumably hasn't been the easiest to train as he only made his debut in March. However, he looked well above average as he made a winning start at Newcastle, always travelling strongly and just pushed out in the closing stages.

He confirmed himself above average when following up under a penalty at Kempton last time, improving a chunk and doing especially well under the circumstances given the runner-up had the run of the race. He looks a horse to keep on the right side now entering handicaps, particularly from what looks a potentially lenient mark, and he is expected to win again before having his sights raised further.

No. 4 (3) Yaanaas SBK 13/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Aidan Keeley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 92

NEXT BEST

Dancing Goddess - 14:40 Ascot

This looks an above-average novice but it's still hard to escape the claims of Dancing Goddess, who was well backed when making a winning debut by a clear margin at Kempton in November (strong form), and took a big step forward when finishing runner-up over a mile at the same course last month.

She wasn't as clued up as the more experienced winner on that occasion, showing signs of greenness when the race began in earnest but staying on all the way to the line. That experience won't be lost on her and she can show the benefit now making her turf debut.

No. 1 (7) Dancing Goddess (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Isle of Lismore - 17:00 Ascot

Isle of Lismore was a two-time winner last season and he wasn't seen to best effect on his return from seven months off at Newmarket recently.

He raced in touch but didn't get a clear run around two furlongs out, while also becoming briefly unbalanced in the Dip and was unable to quicken from there. That run should have put an edge on him and now contesting a handicap which doesn't look as competitive, he seems sure to be in the mix.