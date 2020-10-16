Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Stradivarius - 13:20 Ascot

One of the best stayers of the century, Stradivarius sets a loft standard in this contest and should take plenty of beating. After making it three Ascot Gold Cups on the spin, and claiming a fourth successive Goodwood Cup, Stradivarius twice met with defeat at Longchamp recently, first in the Prix Foy and then in the Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe, inevitably finding both races on the sharp side. This is much more his bag, though, back over two miles, and there's every reason to think he can bounce back to his best and continue his domination of the staying scene.

Oxted - 13:55 Ascot

Oxted was gradually progressive last season, winning the Portland handicap on his final appearance, and he has taken his form to an even higher level this term, starting with victory in the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket on his return to action in June. He supplemented that with success in the July Cup the following month, immediately looking at home at the highest level, and with potentially more to offer. That is the best piece of form on offer in this race and Roger Teal's charge in entitled to serious respect.

Magical - 15:40 Ascot

Last year's winner Magical is back to retain her crown in the Champion Stakes, and she comes into this year's renewal in arguably even better form than she did 12 months ago. A cosy winner of both the Pretty Polly and the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the beginning of the season, Magical bounced back from her Juddmonte International second with victory in the Irish Champion Stakes last month, producing a career-best effort to land her seventh Group 1, getting the better of the previously all-conquering Ghaiyyath. She is a splendidly consistent and genuine performer who will take all the beating as she bids for yet another victory at the highest level.

Smart Stat

2 - John Gosden's number of winners in past 5 runnings

Recommended bets

