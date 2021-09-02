To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Horse racing at Ascot
There's a good card at Ascot on Friday afternoon

Timeform identify the three best bets at Ascot on Friday...

Inveigle - 14:30 Ascot

Inveigle has been a bit disappointing the last twice but he was a hugely impressive winner at Yarmouth prior to that and could be a cut above these rivals. Inveigle, a half-brother to Group 1 winner Dream Castle, barely needed to come off the bridle to sweep past subsequent winner Imperial Yellow, and the style of that success suggested that he might even have a bigger effort in his locker.

Love Is Golden - 15:05 Ascot

Love Is Golden bounced back to form when winning at Chester last month and he produced an even better effort in defeat at Hamilton last week, finding only a smart prospect too strong. Love Is Golden was unable to go with the exciting Mahrajaan, but he was a couple of lengths clear of the remainder and he is able to race off the same mark here. He is operating at the top of his game and should launch another bold bid.

Prontissimo - 16:10 Ascot

Prontissimo has finished runner-up on both starts in handicaps but he has shaped like a horse a few steps ahead of the assessor. A lack of experience let him down at Doncaster as he hung to his left after moving smoothly into the lead, while he did well to get as close as he did from an unpromising position at Kempton last time. Prontissimo again travelled powerfully at Kempton, indicating that he should have no problem with this drop back to six furlongs, and he has yet to show everything he has to offer.


Smart Stat

Dreaming - 13:20 Ascot
£30.50 - Eve Johnson Houghton's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

Recommended bets

Inveigle @ 4.57/2 in the 14:30 at Ascot
Love Is Golden @ 2.56/4 in the 15:05 at Ascot
Prontissimo @ 3.55/2 in the 16:10 at Ascot

Ascot 3rd Sep (1m Class Stks)

Friday 3 September, 2.30pm

Inveigle
Arafi
Pretty In Grey
Twaasol
Ajyaall
Enough Already
Thank You Next
Piece Of History
Ascot 3rd Sep (1m4f Hcap)

Friday 3 September, 3.05pm

Love Is Golden
My Frankel
Protected Guest
Recovery Run
Bugle Major
Ascot 3rd Sep (6f Hcap)

Friday 3 September, 4.10pm

Dancinginthewoods
Spirited Guest
Prontissimo
Louie De Palma
Bernardo Oreilly
Aljari
Beauty Choice
Equiano Springs
