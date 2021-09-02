Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Inveigle - 14:30 Ascot

Inveigle has been a bit disappointing the last twice but he was a hugely impressive winner at Yarmouth prior to that and could be a cut above these rivals. Inveigle, a half-brother to Group 1 winner Dream Castle, barely needed to come off the bridle to sweep past subsequent winner Imperial Yellow, and the style of that success suggested that he might even have a bigger effort in his locker.

No. 6 (5) Inveigle SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Love Is Golden - 15:05 Ascot

Love Is Golden bounced back to form when winning at Chester last month and he produced an even better effort in defeat at Hamilton last week, finding only a smart prospect too strong. Love Is Golden was unable to go with the exciting Mahrajaan, but he was a couple of lengths clear of the remainder and he is able to race off the same mark here. He is operating at the top of his game and should launch another bold bid.

No. 5 (4) Love Is Golden (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 87

Prontissimo - 16:10 Ascot

Prontissimo has finished runner-up on both starts in handicaps but he has shaped like a horse a few steps ahead of the assessor. A lack of experience let him down at Doncaster as he hung to his left after moving smoothly into the lead, while he did well to get as close as he did from an unpromising position at Kempton last time. Prontissimo again travelled powerfully at Kempton, indicating that he should have no problem with this drop back to six furlongs, and he has yet to show everything he has to offer.