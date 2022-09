NAP: Secret State fancied to strike

Secret State - 15:45 Ascot

Secret State bettered his efforts in handicaps when finding only Deauville Legend too good in the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York last month, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than three lengths.

That was another smart performance and the way he shaped there suggests the longer trip today could eke out a bit more improvement.

Secret State has also had wind surgery since his run at York and his connections will be hoping he can capitalise on the drop in grade to get his head back in front.

No. 5 (2) Secret State (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Pocket The Profit the value play

Pocket The Profit - 14:00 Ascot

Pocket The Profit wasn't seen to best effect when last seen finishing third at Epsom in June, passing the post just half a length behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having missed the break.

He can line up from the same mark today and his excellent record when fresh suggests his subsequent absence shouldn't be a negative.

The booking of leading amateur Simon Walker also catches the eye and Pocket The Profit seems sure to take plenty of beating as he seeks a sixth career win for the George Boughey yard.

No. 10 (14) Pocket The Profit SBK 6/1 EXC 1.11 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Mr Simon Walker

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 86

EACH-WAY: Lethal Nymph to follow up

Lethal Nymph - 16:20 Ascot

Lethal Nymph produced a career best to resume winning ways over this course and distance last time, looking more professional than previously as he kept going well to get the verdict by a neck.

This will be tougher from a 3 lb higher mark, but Lethal Nymph is fancied to prove equal to the task.

After all, this will be just the eighth start of his career and there could be plenty more to come from him now that he's back in the winning groove.