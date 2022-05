NAP: Saga has some solid form

Saga - 16:00 Ascot

Saga bumped into subsequent Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner Modern Games and then 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus on his first two starts last season before completing a simple task in a course and distance maiden.

That is strong form and time may tell he bumped into another future Group 1 performer at Kempton on his reappearance. Saga was very well backed that day, but had no answer for Maljoom when that rival swept past him inside the final furlong. The return to seven furlongs is a plus and he looks on a good mark now sent handicapping.

No. 3 (4) Saga SBK 15/8 EXC 2.88 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 97

NEXT BEST: Court of Session can record a hat-trick

Court of Session - 17:40 Ascot

Court of Session has shown much-improved form since entering handicaps, taking his record to two from two in comprehensive fashion at Lingfield last week.

The manner in which he powered away from his rivals in the straight marks him out as a useful prospect, and there should be more improvement to come, so he can make light of a 6 lb penalty and bring up a quick-fire hat-trick.

No. 4 (9) Court Of Session SBK 4/1 EXC 2 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Ross Coakley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 83

EACH-WAY: Shanko remains with potential

Shanko - 16:35 Ascot

Shanko won his first two starts on the all-weather and bumped into a useful sort when runner-up at Kempton on his handicap debut in February. He failed to progress again on turf debut when only sixth in a five-furlong handicap at Sandown a fortnight ago, though he would have likely finished closer had he not been snatched up near the finish.

The winner of that race has franked the form since, and the return to six furlongs in a race which should be run at a good gallop will be in the favour of Shanko. Horses who have form on the all-weather often do well at Ascot and he shouldn't be underestimated in this big-field handicap.