NAP: Don't look past Rose Prick

Rose Prick - 14:35 Ascot

Rose Prick showed improved form to make a successful nursery debut at Newbury two weeks ago, clearly relishing the step up to seven furlongs.

The official winning margin was just a length, but she was arguably value for extra after meeting plenty of trouble, impressing most with the way she picked up once seeing daylight.

Rose Prick is clearly a filly going the right way and a 6-lb rise in the weights is unlikely to be enough to stop her in her follow-up bid.

No. 5 (5) Rose Prick (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST: Many A Star has solid claims

Many A Star - 17:30 Ascot

Many A Star has proved better than on his last two starts, first gaining a narrow victory at Goodwood in July and then running at least as well in defeat when filling the runner-up spot over the same course and distance on Sunday.

He was beaten just half a length on the last occasion, looking the likeliest winner for a long way (hit a low of 1.46 in-running) before being pegged back close home.

Many A Star can line up from the same mark today and has plenty in his favour back at the scene of previous win in May.

No. 7 (4) Many A Star (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole

Jockey: Mohammed Lyes Tabti

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 87

EACH-WAY: Inver Park should play a role

Inver Park - 15:10 Ascot

Inver Park has thrived since joining the George Boughey yard and he completed a hat-trick when winning the Buckingham Palace Stakes over this course and distance at Royal Ascot.

His winning run came to an end in the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood last time, but he shaped as if still in top form, keeping on well from a poor position to pass the post only four and a half lengths behind the winner.

Inver Park is still on a good mark on that evidence and should go well again under conditions which clearly play to his strengths.