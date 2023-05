NAP

Orazio - 16:10 Ascot

Orazio returned from three months off with a career-best effort to regain the winning thread at Newmarket last time, doing his best work late on to land the spoils by a length.

He was well on top at the finish and the runner-up, Probe, has advertised the strength of that form by winning both his subsequent starts.

Still unexposed after just five runs, Orazio is very much the type to go on improving and a 4 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to be enough to stop him in his follow-up bid.

No. 3 (2) Orazio (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 93

NEXT BEST

Dawn Charger - 15:00 Ascot

Dawn Charger shaped with lots of encouragement when filling the runner-up spot on her debut at Pontefract last week, finishing well under a hands-and-heels ride to pass the post just a length behind the winner.

That form sets a good standard in this line-up and Dawn Charger seems sure to do better with the experience under her belt.

A few interesting newcomers feature among the opposition in this maiden, but she rates a very solid selection to get off the mark at the second attempt.

No. 4 (2) Dawn Charger (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Pierre-Louis Jamin

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Ehteyat - 14:25 Ascot

Ehteyat proved to be a big disappointment when last seen, but it's far too soon to be writing him off after just one bad run, especially as he'd been in really good form prior to that with two wins at Southwell and a career-best effort when beaten just a neck at Lingfield.

That form suggests a BHA mark of 88 is still workable and Connor Planas, who is decent value for his 3-lb claim, takes over in the saddle today.

The return to turf is unlikely to be an issue and Ehteyat should go very close if getting back on track in first-time cheekpieces.