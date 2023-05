NAP

Timeless Melody - 14:05 Ascot

Timeless Melody looked a useful prospect when making a successful debut for William Haggas (formerly trained by Charlie Appleby) at Leicester last month, ultimately landing the spoils by a length and a quarter having stayed on to lead in the final 50 yards.

The first two pulled well clear of the rest on that occasion and it's fair to say that the form could hardly have worked out better - the runner-up improved again when filling the same position in a handicap at Nottingham next time, while the third and fourth have both won since.

As for Timeless Melody, she is certainly capable of better now stepping back up to a mile and an opening BHA mark of 80 is unlikely to be enough to prevent her from following up on her handicap debut.

No. 8 (2) Timeless Melody (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST

High Fibre - 13:30 Ascot

High Fibre achieved a useful level of form in six starts for Ralph Beckett, producing his best effort when last seen filling the runner-up spot (beaten just a nose) at Newmarket in April 2022.

He's joined Harry Fry and had a gelding operation during his subsequent absence, so it's just a question of how much ability he retains having clearly had a few issues.

In a wide-open heat, High Fibre could be worth a chance to pick up where he left off when last seen from a 4 lb higher mark, with the step up to a mile and a half unlikely to pose him any problems.

No. 7 (6) High Fibre (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 89

EACH-WAY

Baradar - 14:40 Ascot

Baradar looked as good as ever after five months off when finishing third in the Lincoln at Doncaster last time, travelling smoothly into contention before seeming to get tired close home.

Still beaten only three lengths, he certainly showed enough to suggest he is on a good mark and today's conditions will be right up his street, dropping back to seven furlongs on soft ground.

Baradar is also fitted with a first-time tongue strap and that could give him the extra edge he needs to win the big prize he's long promised.