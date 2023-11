An Ascot NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Ascot NAP - 15:45 - Back Monbeg Genius

No. 3 Monbeg Genius (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 147

Monbeg Genius had his winning sequence ended when last seen finishing third in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but that was still a huge run from a horse having just his fifth start over fences, impressing with the way he went through the race and keeping on well to be beaten only two and a quarter lengths.

The pair who beat Monbeg Genius - Corach Rambler (Grand National) and Fastorslow (Punchestown Gold Cup) - both won big races next-time-out, so it's very strong form and a 7 lb higher mark might not be enough to prevent this low-mileage stayer from making a winning return to action.

Ascot Next Best - 13:30 - Back Are U Wise To That

No. 6 Are U Wise To That (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 125

Are U Wise To That created an excellent impression when making a successful chasing debut at Warwick a few weeks ago, overcoming a mistake four out and a bump at the last as he forged clear in the final furlong to win by two and a quarter lengths.

That was an encouraging start to the campaign and the form is much better than anything he achieved in three starts over hurdles. Runner-up on his sole outing in Irish points, Are U Wise To That should have more to offer now that he's found his calling as a chaser and another bold bid seems assured despite a 7 lb rise.

Ascot Each-Way - 14:05 - Back Frere d'Armes

No. 8 Frere D'armes (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Ciaran Gethings

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 135

Frere d'Armes ended last season with a lesser effort at Ayr, but he'd looked most progressive in three previous starts over fences, winning his first two at Kempton and Newbury and then shaping well from a career-high mark when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance.

That Ayr run was more than likely just a blip and his excellent record when fresh suggests this could be the time to catch him from what remains a handy mark judged on the pick of his form, with the novice handicap he won at Newbury working out particularly well.