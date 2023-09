An Ascot NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Ascot NAP - 16:45 - Back Man of Eden

No. 7 (3) Man Of Eden SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 5lbs

OR: 84

Man of Eden has been particularly unlucky not to add to his Newcastle success in some competitive handicaps this summer, meeting trouble in-running on a number of occasions.

He didn't meet as much trouble at Windsor last time but was still only beaten half a length and his run style should be well suited by the straight mile at this course. Admittedly, he is proving hard to win with, but he will remain of strong interest from this sort of mark.

Ascot Next Best - 15:00 - Back Seaward

No. 5 (3) Seaward (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Ralph Beckett is enjoying another terrific season and his Seaward is taken to build on the promise she showed on debut at Newmarket in August.

She was an expensive purchase and was well backed that day, producing a good first effort but just undone by inexperience and a lack of speed. She should have sharpened up plenty for that experience, though, and can make it count here with all of her opponents making their debut.