An Ascot NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Ascot NAP - 14:45 - Back La Yakel

No. 3 (11) La Yakel SBK 7/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Joao Moreira

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 95

La Yakel was a highly-progressive three-year-old, opening his account at Southwell before following up in a competitive handicap over course and distance in September (strong form).

He wasn't at the same level in another deep event at Newmarket on his next start, but he shaped promisingly on his return back over course and distance last month, looking the likeliest winner - he traded a 1.2 in-running on Betfair - but just caught late in the day by a closer.

That run is sure to have put an edge on him and he remains a horse ahead of his mark even allowing for a 3 lb rise. La Yakel is a nice type physically, very much the type to make up into a better four-year-old, and he is a horse to keep on the right side.

Back La Yakel @ 3.814/5 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Ascot Next Best - 15:20 - Back Positive Impact

No. 6 (1) Positive Impact (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 100

Postive Impact built on previous promise when completing a simple task at Brighton and he finished runner-up to this year's Royal Hunt Cup winner Jimi Hendrix on his handicap debut next time.

He relished the switch to all-weather when bolting up at Kempton in September, bounding away from a next-time-out winner in the closing stages. Positive Impact didn't pull up any trees at Meydan earlier this year, but has been freshened up since, and arrives back on these shores still a horse of interest from what may turn out to be a lenient mark.

Back Positive Impact @ 7/17.80 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Ascot Each Way - 15:55 - Back French Invasion

No. 10 (5) French Invasion (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 82

A competitive three-year-old handicap but French Invasion is a horse who is yet to show his all in handicap company and is worth another chance.

He created a fine impression when winning his first two starts on the all-weather, looking a good prospect when an impressive winner on debut.

French Invasion shaped as though something may have been amiss on his handicap debut, and it is probably best not to judge him on his recent return to action in attritional ground at Glorious Goodwood last week. A mark of 82 should be beyond him and he looks a big price.