NAP: Inverness can bounce back

Inverness - 14:25 Ascot

Inverness built on his debut experience when winning a good race at Goodwood on his final start last season. He wasn't seen to best effect up in trip and grade in a listed event at Epsom on his return in April and was on his toes and sweating before running creditably in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. He remains with potential now moving even further up in trip and he should be much happier in this less-taxing company. Big chance.

No. 6 (5) Inverness (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 87

NEXT BEST: Warren Point can complete a hat-trick

Warren Point - 16:10 Ascot

Only three runners and there isn't much between them on form, but Warren Point has created a good impression so far and is taken to maintain his unbeaten record. He defied a penalty when winning with more in hand than the margin suggests at Doncaster last time and he should relish stepping up in trip now. He looks a potential pattern-class performer in the making and an opening mark of 94 looks a fair one.

No. 2 (3) Warren Point SBK 13/8 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 94

Lovely Mana - 15:00 Ascot

This looks competitive but Lovely Mana arrives in top form having won her last two starts and looks the be with. She is being kept busy this season and resumed winning ways at Newcastle last month and followed up back on turf in all-aged company at Sandown last week, comfortably beating a solid yardstick. That performance is backed up by a solid timefigure and another 8 lb rise should leave her competitive.