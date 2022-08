NAP: Rich King can resume winning ways

Rich King - 17:25 Haydock

Rich King showed promise in three runs last year and showed improved form for a gelding operation and switch to handicaps when runner-up at Redcar on his return in April.

He bumped into another well-handicapped sort on that occasion and the form on the whole worked out well, so it was no surprise to see him go one place better over course and distance next time. That form is also strong, so he is well worth forgiving his latest effort at Southwell, where he was given too much to do and shaped better than the bare result.

Rich King is undoubtedly still on a good mark, clearly likes it round here, and has an excellent chance of resuming winning ways albeit in a competitive race.

No. 9 (11) Rich King SBK 11/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST: Tarrabb is on an upward curve

Tarrabb - 18:15 Haydock

Tarrabb looked potentially useful when making a winning debut at Chelmsford in May, getting to the lead easily inside the final furlong and pushed out to win well under a hands-and-heels ride.

She didn't progress as expected when turned over at prohibitive odds on her next start, and failed to settle on her handicap debut at Thirsk two starts back.

Tarrabb was much better as she resumed winning ways at Ascot last month, though, admittedly doing most of her racing on the right side of the track, but ultimately winning with a bit in hand. A subsequent 4 lb rise looks more than fair and, in the hope she is just as effective at this longer trip, she seems sure to go very close.

No. 3 (6) Tarrabb (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 84

EACH-WAY: Showtime Mahomes can bounce back

Showtime Mahomes - 16:45 Haydock

Showtime Mahomes is a relatively lightly-raced three-year-old who was a good winner of a big-field handicap at York earlier in this series and he may be worth chancing to bounce back to form.

He wasn't in the same form back at York on his next start, and again ran below form at Newmarket last time, but he was 2 lb out of the handicap that day and in a much stronger race than this.

Haydock should suit his run style and it is well worth noting that the form of his York win has worked out very well, so he remains of interest from a 4 lb higher mark.