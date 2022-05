NAP: After The Rain can win again

After The Rain - 16:40 Ascot

After The Rain showed improved form to open her account at Wolverhampton in March and progressed further when following up on handicap and turf debut at Windsor last month. She was uneasy in the market, but kept some useful fillies at bay, and that form is working out well with the runner-up winning next time. A subsequent 3 lb rise looks more than fair and top claimer Harry Davies takes off a further 7 lb. Big chance.

No. 6 (4) After The Rain (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 78

NEXT BEST: Fresh has strong claims

Fresh - 16:05 Ascot

Fresh goes particularly well at this course, winning a handicap from a 7 lb lower mark and finishing runner-up in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last season, both over six furlongs. He ran up to his best when narrowly denied on return at Kempton last month, finishing his race strongly and recording a fast closing sectional in the process. He is yet to win at this trip, but does stay this far, and he remains a well-handicapped horse. Fresh didn't have the best of luck in similar events last season and he is a horse to be positive about.

No. 12 (13) Fresh SBK 13/2 EXC 10 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 98

EACH-WAY: Duke of Verona shouldn't be underestimated

Duke of Verona - 13:45 Ascot

Both of Duke of Verona's have come on the all-weather but he has got form on turf, and the form of his win at Wolverhampton when last seen in November has worked out well. He did well to win in the manner he did that day, too, overcoming a pace bias and stayed on well in the closing stages. He remains with few miles on the clock and he is almost certainly still on a good mark.