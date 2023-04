NAP

Frere d'Armes - 15:35 Ascot

Frere d'Armes did well over hurdles last season, winning a couple of novices, but he quickly proved himself a better chaser when landing a handicap at Kempton on his first start over fences on his return to action in November. Frere d'Armes created an excellent impression on that occasion as he jumped accurately, travelled smoothly and quickened four lengths clear. He took another step forward when defying an 8 lb higher mark at Newbury later in the month, beating Aucunrisque and Datsalrightgino, and the way the form of that novice handicap has worked out suggests Frere d'Armes remains well treated after another 8 lb rise in the weights. Frere d'Armes, who is at least 5 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here, remains open to further improvement and can extend his unbeaten start over fences.

No. 4 Frere D'armes (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 136

NEXT BEST

Charging Point - 16:10 Ascot

Charging Point has improved since going handicapping and this step up in trip could unlock further improvement. Charging Point shaped with promise when third in a two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle at Southwell in February and he built on that to score over the same course and distance last month, overcoming trouble in running on his way to an authoritative six-and-a-half-length success. Charging Point was hampered on the approach to the home turn but he stayed on strongly to lead approaching the last and was well on top at the finish. His strength in the straight there suggests this step up to nearly three miles will suit and he can defy a 9 lb rise in the weights.

No. 7 Charging Point SBK 3/1 EXC 3.75 Trainer: L J Morgan

Jockey: Patrick Cowley

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 100

EACH-WAY

Bluegrass - 15:00 Ascot

An opening hurdles mark of 110 could underestimate Bluegrass who was a useful sort on the Flat for Aidan O'Brien (was third in the 2022 Dante Stakes) and has shown some promise since going hurdling for Stuart Edmunds. Bluegrass shaped a lot better than the bare result would suggest when a distant second at Stratford last time as he travelled fluently but seemed unsuited by the emphasis being placed on stamina in a race that provided a good test. Bluegrass will appreciate the drop in trip here, while it's also worth noting that Edmunds won this race last season.