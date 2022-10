NAP: Leger winner can rule

Eldar Eldarov - 13:25 Ascot

Eldar Eldarov made a winning reappearance at Newcastle in a race which has worked out incredibly well and proved himself a stayer to be positive about when following up in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot next time.

He looked like winning with more in hand than he eventually did on that occasion, but he ground it out well, and was probably unsuited by a drop back in trip for all he wasn't discredited in the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp in July.

Eldar Eldarov produced a clear career-best effort when resuming winning ways in the St Leger last time, again taking time to hit top gear but proving very strong at the finish. That form is beginning to work out and he is expected to take another step forward now moving up to two miles. Trueshan has won this race for the last two years, but doesn't arrive at the top of his game, and the feeling is that Eldar Eldarov is very much the new kid on the block.

No. 7 (1) Eldar Eldarov SBK 2/1 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Brad The Brief worth the wait

Brad The Brief - 14:00 Ascot

This is a competitive renewal of the Champion Sprint and last year's winner Creative Force and course and distance specialist Rohaan both command plenty of respect.

However, at nearly triple the odds, Brad The Brief looks overpriced given that he looked a much-improved performer earlier in the season. He bolted up in a minor event on his return at Haydock in May and proved better than ever when following up in a Group 2 at the Curragh two weeks later.

That effort gives him a strong chance in this - he is only 3 lb off top rated Kinross on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings - and his absence since isn't a concern given his record when fresh and connections have reportedly been waiting for softer ground. The ground may be drying out but it should be fine for him and this upwardly-mobile five-year-old is well worth backing at double-figure prices.

No. 2 (5) Brad The Brief SBK 10/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Migration arrives fresher than most

Migration - 16:40 Ascot

A typically-competitive renewal of the Balmoral in which the David Menuisier-trained Migration has a big chance. He returned from an absence to win a couple of hotly-contested handicaps at around a mile and a quarter last year and left the impression he could go on again this season when runner-up to a smart sort in the Spring Cup at Newbury on his return in April.

Migration clearly isn't the easiest to train given we haven't seen him since, but he is more than capable when fresh, and a little cut in the ground also suits him well. He is now on a career-high mark, but is well suited by these big-field handicaps and the stiff finish at this track will also be in his favour. He should be hard to keep out of the frame, while the Betfair Sportsbook is paying six places.