An Ascot NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Ascot NAP - 15:45 - Back Botanical

No. 1 (1) Botanical (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Cameron Noble

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 87

Botanical was only narrowly touched off on his debut by a now-useful rival and he built on that promise in no uncertain terms when bolting up at Hamilton in July.

He lost little in defeat when runner-up to one who has gone in again since, and more than likely bound for pattern company, leaving the impression that a mile will be a bare minimum trip for him. The handicapper may have underestimated his form with an opening mark of 87 and, now moving up in trip, he is fancied to take all the beating.

Ascot Next Best - 15:10 - Back Gallant Lion

No. 8 (4) Gallant Lion SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 83

This looks a strong middle-distance handicap but Gallant Lion arrives here on a roll having won his last four starts and he has to be of interest.

His winning run started from a BHA mark of 63 but he had no problem defying a mark of 80 at Windsor last time, better positioned than most in a steadily-run affair, but in the same breath probably a little keener than ideal.

A subsequent 3 lb rise for that success more than likely underestimates him and, though he is in even deeper waters now, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Ascot Each Way - 14:35 - Back Spangled Mac

Spangled Mac had been shaping up well in some strong handicaps this season prior to resuming winning ways with a career-best effort at Newbury last month, making the most of dropping into an easier grade, but also seeming to sharpen up for the fitting of cheekpieces.

He also came in for an excellent ride from William Buick, ridden patiently and displaying a smart turn of foot to settle matters, and a subsequent 3 lb rise doesn't handicap him out of this.