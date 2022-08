NAP: Hamaki will relish the extra distance

Hamaki - 16:30 Ascot

Hamaki is bred to excel over middle distances, so the fact he recorded wins over six and seven furlongs as a juvenile outlines his ability, and there was plenty to like about his most recent success at Haydock.

That was his first start at a mile and a quarter and he beat another progressive three-year-old with a bit in hand in a moderately-run race.

That points to even more progress now he is stepping up another two furlongs in trip and his run style suggests he is the type to stay ahead of the handicapper for some time. Hamaki arguably has the most scope for further improvement in this field and he has a big chance of following up.

No. 5 (7) Hamaki (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 87

NEXT BEST: Admiral D is coming to form

Admiral D - 17:05 Ascot

Admiral D won twice on soft ground when trained in Ireland last year, but he is equally effective on faster ground, and his latest run at Newmarket suggests he is starting to find his feet for Richard Fahey.

He ran a cracker to finish second in a strong Newmarket handicap last time, despite leaving the impression that he wasn't suited by the emphasis being on speed, coming from the rear to finish second but never looking like getting to the all-the-way winner.

That form is working out well, with the winner bolting up next time, while the fourth also won on his next start. A stiff six furlongs at Ascot should be perfect for Admiral D and he should get a good two into the race being drawn in and around the pace. A big run is expected.

No. 3 (6) Admiral D (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 95

EACH-WAY: Going Gone can bounce back

Going Gone - 14:45 Ascot

This has the potential to be strongly run with Golden Flame and Throne Hall likely to take each other on in front, so with that in mind, another chance is given to Going Gone.

He was seemingly amiss at Newbury last time, but looked a handicapper to follow when making a winning return in a useful mile and a half handicap at Epsom on his return, and excelled himself when finishing fourth in the Ascot Stakes at Royal Ascot over two and a half miles.

Going Gone appeared to be well suited by a switch to more patient tactics on that occasion, seeing the longer trip out very well, and if he can return to that sort of form returned to this venue he should go close.