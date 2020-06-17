Ascot Gold Cup Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Cross Counter (Charlie Appleby/ James Doyle)

Very smart performer who notably won the Melbourne Cup in 2018 and then followed up in the Dubai Gold Cup on his first start in 2019. Proved consistent last season, making the frame in this race, the Goodwood Cup and Irish St Leger, and wasn't disgraced under a big weight in Saudi Arabia on his most recent appearance in February. Arguably the main danger to Stradivarius on form, but that rival had his measure last season.

2. Mekong (Jamie Osborne/ Jim Crowley)

Without a win last season but showed smart form when twice runner-up in listed company and fourth in the Long Distance Cup (finished six lengths behind runner-up Stradivarius). Left Sir Michael Stoute and joined Jamie Osborne after final start in 2019 and ran up to his best on second start for this yard when runner-up in Saudi Arabia. Should stay beyond two miles but has something to find.

3. Prince of Arran (Charlie Fellowes/ Andrea Atzeni)

Globe-trotting stayer who has been a fine servant for connections, notably winning a couple of Group 3s in Australia and twice finishing placed in the Melbourne Cup. Ran up to his best when third to Nayef Road in the Sagaro Stakes last time but more is required here.

4. Stradivarius (John Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

Star stayer who has dominated the division for the past two seasons, racking up ten wins in successions - including twice in this race - before suffering a first defeat in two years when a narrow runner-up in the Long Distance Cup in October. Not at all discredited when third over an inadequate trip on his recent reappearance in the Coronation Cup, and this tough and reliable stayer will be tough to beat as he bids to complete the hat-trick.

5. Withhold (Roger Charlton/ Jason Watson)

Big, strong gelding who has shown smart form and enjoyed notable handicap success in the 2017 Cesarewitch, the 2018 Northumberland Plate and the Marsh Cup last season. Was below expectations when a beaten favourite in the Sagaro Stakes when wearing first-time blinkers. Usual cheekpieces reapplied here.

6. Moonlight Spirit (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Lightly raced type who progressed well last season, winning a Group 3 over 1m7f at Longchamp in September before improving again to finish runner-up to Technician, beaten three-quarters of a length, in a Group 2 over the same course and distance on his final start. Will need to up his game to go close but is unexposed over this marathon distance.

7. Nayef Road (Mark Johnston/ Ryan Moore)

Very smart performer who was placed in the Queen's Vase at this meeting and in the St Leger last season and upped his game to win the Sagaro Stakes on his recent reappearance at Newcastle, appreciating the step up to two miles. Straightforward type who should give a good account.

8. Technician (Martyn Meade/ Oisin Murphy)

Proved most progressive when his stamina was tested last season, signing off for the season with victories in the Group 2 Prix Chaudenay and the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak, both at Longchamp. Strong stayer who will appreciated any rain that falls.