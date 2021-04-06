Aintree Tips: Pipe after a 29/1 double on Thursday's curtain raiser

We're less than a week into April and David Pipe has already been in very good form. He's returned two winners, two seconds and two thirds from his seven runners, and he heads to Aintree this week hoping to add to that tally.

Hoping for a quickfire double, Pipe has an entry with Umbrigado in Thursday's 13:45 Novices' Chase and Adagio in the 14:20 Juvenile Hurdle.

Both of these high class performers could not be heading to Aintree in better nick, and if you were to back the Pipe double, you can currently get 30.029/1 for both to take the first two races at Aintree.

Umbrigado deserves his chance

Despite searching for a fourth straight victory, Umbrigado is an outside chance in the 13:45.

Although there's only seven runners, it's a highly competitive field, with the likes of Cheltenham Festival winner The Shunter, Dan Skelton's Hitman and Nicky Henderson's Fusil Raffels all entered.

But there was plenty to like from Pipe's seven-year-old when defeating Killer Clown by a length in the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury last time out, and his trainer has him prepped and ready for this race after purposefully bypassing Cheltenham.

Pipe said: "The track and trip at Aintree should suit him and he definitely deserves to go there. He has always been a horse we thought a lot of and the last two performances have demonstrated that. He is going to have to improve again but he seems to be on an upward curve."

Available to back at 10.09/1, there's plenty in Pipe's horse's favour in the opener.

Adagio can defeat odds on shot

According to the market, it's a two horse race between Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls' Monmiral and David Pipe's Adagio. With the other four runners 12s bar, Pipe has a fantastic opportunity to land another winner.

It'll be no straight forward task, however, as Monmiral is currently four from four, and the unbeaten four-year-old will take some stopping.

However, despite Monmiral's impressive performance last time out at Haydock, market rival Nassalam didn't perform as well as expected, finding nothing from two out. Gary Moore's four-year-old wasn't sure if he wanted to lead or not, then was short of room, before trying to angle out and his chance was gone. The way in which Monmiral stretched clear was impressive, but also maybe a little misleading due to his rival's tactics.

Don't get me wrong, Monmiral's overall performance was impressive, but so was Adagio's against Quilixios in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, finishing ahead of favourite Zanahiyr and Tritonic.

Adagio's jumping wasn't all that fluent, but he was still travelling very well two out and certainly outran his 11.010/1 odds.

Pipe wasn't shy about his chances either prior to the Festival, indicating he thinks very highly of his four-year-old, who has every chance of outrunning his odds once again.