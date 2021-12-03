Aintree Racing Tips: White Pepper hasn't peaked yet

NAP: White Pepper should improve further

White Pepper - 13:30 Aintree

White Pepper created a good impression when getting off the mark over hurdles at Galway six weeks ago, matching her fairly useful Flat form at just the second attempt in this sphere.

She disputed the lead from the start at Galway and quickly put the race to bed when pressing on again on the home turn, ultimately winning by 13 lengths with plenty in hand.

That form sets the standard in this line-up, while the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she should go on improving as she gains in experience over hurdles.

Therefore, White Pepper rates a confident selection to follow up here for Gavin Cromwell, who is seeking his his third success in this listed contest since 2015.

No. 11 White Pepper (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: C. P. McNamara

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Tamar Bridge is a big player

Tamar Bridge - 15:15 Aintree

Tamar Bridge has won his last two starts over hurdles in good style, opening his account at Ayr in March and then returning from eight months on the sidelines with an effortless victory at Wetherby last time.

It was probably an ordinary race he won at Wetherby, but it was hard to fault to manner in which he did it, drawing clear from three out to beat a subsequent winner by 13 lengths.

Tamar Bridge now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 128.

After all, it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet, while the red-hot form of the Olly Murphy yard (seven winners from last 17 runners) also gives cause for optimism.

No. 10 Tamar Bridge (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 128

EACH-WAY: Snow Leopardess has sound claims

Snow Leopardess - 14:40 Aintree

Snow Leopardess proved at least as good as ever when making a successful reappearance at Bangor last month, leading for much of the race and producing a superb display of jumping in the main.

She fiddled the last fence, but that was her first mistake of the race and the prize was already in safe keeping at that stage, ultimately winning by two and three quarter lengths in comfortable fashion.

Snow Leopardess remains potentially well treated here from only 5 lb higher in the weights and the way she jumped at Bangor suggests she is tailormade for these fences.

In a typically wide-open renewal of this race, Snow Leopardess looks to hold very solid claims of at least hitting the frame.