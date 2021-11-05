Aintree Racing Tips: Senior has solid claims

NAP

Your Darling - 13:40 Aintree

Your Darling had an underwhelming campaign over hurdles last season but he looks set for a productive term over fences based on his impressive chasing debut at Huntingdon. Your Darling has the physique of a chaser and he looked an absolute natural over his fences, attacking his obstacles with relish and jumping superbly. That foot-perfect display helped carry him to an authoritative win and he looks one to follow over fences.

No. 6 Your Darling (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 127

NEXT BEST

Summerville Boy - 15:20 Aintree

Summerville Boy bids to defend his crown in this conditions hurdle and he has plenty in his favour. That half-length success emphasised how well Summerville Boy goes when fresh and it also highlighted his effectiveness over this course and distance. He is well suited by the terms of this race, coming out 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and he is worth siding with.

No. 5 Summerville Boy (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Tom George

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Senior Citizen - 14:15 Aintree

Senior Citizen has completed on both starts over the National fences and looks set to give another good account. He shaped much better than the result would suggest when seventh in this race last year, when he found the heavy ground putting too much of an emphasis on stamina. He went closer when third in the Topham Chase at the Grand National meeting and a recent success at Market Rasen highlighted his wellbeing. He is in good form and still on a decent mark, so should go close.