- Trainer: Ben Pauling
- Jockey: Kielan Woods
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 0lbs
- OR: 127
Aintree Racing Tips: Senior has solid claims
Timeform's Tony McFadden recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Aintree on Saturday.
NAP
Your Darling had an underwhelming campaign over hurdles last season but he looks set for a productive term over fences based on his impressive chasing debut at Huntingdon. Your Darling has the physique of a chaser and he looked an absolute natural over his fences, attacking his obstacles with relish and jumping superbly. That foot-perfect display helped carry him to an authoritative win and he looks one to follow over fences.
NEXT BEST
Summerville Boy - 15:20 Aintree
Summerville Boy bids to defend his crown in this conditions hurdle and he has plenty in his favour. That half-length success emphasised how well Summerville Boy goes when fresh and it also highlighted his effectiveness over this course and distance. He is well suited by the terms of this race, coming out 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and he is worth siding with.
EACH-WAY
Senior Citizen - 14:15 Aintree
Senior Citizen has completed on both starts over the National fences and looks set to give another good account. He shaped much better than the result would suggest when seventh in this race last year, when he found the heavy ground putting too much of an emphasis on stamina. He went closer when third in the Topham Chase at the Grand National meeting and a recent success at Market Rasen highlighted his wellbeing. He is in good form and still on a decent mark, so should go close.
Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Aintree 6th Nov (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 6 November, 1.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Your Darling
|Hooligan
|Kateson
|Onchan
|Beakstown
|Eden Flight
|Kiltealy Briggs
|Ruthless Article
|Linelee King
Aintree 6th Nov (2m5f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 6 November, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cat Tiger
|Senior Citizen
|Time To Get Up
|Hogans Height
|Spyglass Hill
|Thomas Macdonagh
|The Wests Awake
|Five Star Getaway
|Sir Jack Yeats
|Francky Du Berlais
|Mac Tottie
|Manwell
|Via Dolorosa
|Al Roc
Aintree 6th Nov (2m4f Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 6 November, 3.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Brewinupastorm
|Summerville Boy
|Wilde About Oscar
|Lisnagar Oscar
|Martello Sky
|If The Cap Fits