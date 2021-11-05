To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Aintree Racing Tips: Senior has solid claims

Aintree fences
They are over the National fences at Aintree on Saturday

Timeform's Tony McFadden recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Aintree on Saturday.

NAP

Your Darling - 13:40 Aintree

Your Darling had an underwhelming campaign over hurdles last season but he looks set for a productive term over fences based on his impressive chasing debut at Huntingdon. Your Darling has the physique of a chaser and he looked an absolute natural over his fences, attacking his obstacles with relish and jumping superbly. That foot-perfect display helped carry him to an authoritative win and he looks one to follow over fences.

NEXT BEST

Summerville Boy - 15:20 Aintree

Summerville Boy bids to defend his crown in this conditions hurdle and he has plenty in his favour. That half-length success emphasised how well Summerville Boy goes when fresh and it also highlighted his effectiveness over this course and distance. He is well suited by the terms of this race, coming out 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and he is worth siding with.

EACH-WAY

Senior Citizen - 14:15 Aintree

Senior Citizen has completed on both starts over the National fences and looks set to give another good account. He shaped much better than the result would suggest when seventh in this race last year, when he found the heavy ground putting too much of an emphasis on stamina. He went closer when third in the Topham Chase at the Grand National meeting and a recent success at Market Rasen highlighted his wellbeing. He is in good form and still on a decent mark, so should go close.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Your Darling @ 3.55/2 in the 13:40 at Aintree
NEXT BEST - Back Summerville Boy @ 4.03/1 in the 15:20 at Aintree
EACH-WAY - Back Senior Citizen @ 7.06/1 in the 14:15 at Aintree

Aintree 6th Nov (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)

Saturday 6 November, 1.40pm

Your Darling
Hooligan
Kateson
Onchan
Beakstown
Eden Flight
Kiltealy Briggs
Ruthless Article
Linelee King
Aintree 6th Nov (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Saturday 6 November, 2.15pm

Cat Tiger
Senior Citizen
Time To Get Up
Hogans Height
Spyglass Hill
Thomas Macdonagh
The Wests Awake
Five Star Getaway
Sir Jack Yeats
Francky Du Berlais
Mac Tottie
Manwell
Via Dolorosa
Al Roc
Aintree 6th Nov (2m4f Hrd)

Saturday 6 November, 3.20pm

Brewinupastorm
Summerville Boy
Wilde About Oscar
Lisnagar Oscar
Martello Sky
If The Cap Fits
