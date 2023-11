An Aintree NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Aintree Nap - 14:10 - Back Master Chewy

No. 1 Master Chewy (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 131

Master Chewy was unable to get his head in front over hurdles last season, but he did cost £300,000 after winning a point, and he proved a totally different proposition when making a winning start over fences over this course and distance two weeks ago.

He wasn't fazed by a drop to two miles, always travelling strongly and jumping fine, taking over at four out and impressively putting the race to bed between the last two. A subsequent 10 lb rise looks very lenient and he is strongly fancied to follow up.

Aintree Next Best - 15:20 - Back Millers Bank

No. 2 Millers Bank SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Alex Hales

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Millers Bank finishied third in the Aintree Hurdle over this course and distance on his final start in this sphere and he developed into a very smart novice chaser afterwards.

He won the Grade 1 Manifesto Chase at this course in April 2022 and, though he didn't quite progress as expected last season, he was handed some stiff tasks. Only three runners in this but Millers Bank looks overpriced on the pick of his form and could be the one to side with (has gone well fresh).

Aintree Each Way - 14:45 - Back Percussion

No. 9 Percussion SBK 15/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: L J Morgan

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 128

Percussion took very well to these fences last season, finishing third to Al Dancer and Gesskille in this race last year from 8 lb out of the handicap, and he filled the same position in the Becher on his next start.

Percussion is now lower in the weights, able to race off his correct mark, and handles testing conditions well, so he looks a rock-solid each-way bet.