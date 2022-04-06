Aintree Racing Tips: Back Erne River to progress again

NAP: Erne River potentially smart

Erne River - 13:45 Aintree

There is no standout performer in this year's Manifesto Novices' Chase and the progressive Erne River shouldn't be underestimated now moving up in class. His only defeat under Rules came on his debut in a novice hurdle at Kelso last season, but he has won all four of his starts since, and he looked a chaser going places when scoring comfortably by 13 lengths at Wetherby last time.

Erne River got racing some way from home that day but he proved in a different league to his opposition, drawing clear from four out and having plenty in hand at the line. This represents a big step up in class, but he has the potential to deal with it and a big run is on the cards.

No. 1 Erne River (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Nick Kent

Jockey: Charlie Hammond

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Kateira can build on striking debut

Kateira - 17:15 Aintree

This is always a competitive event which brings together some of the best mares around in this sphere but Kateira looks a big price given the impression she made when winning on debut at Huntingon in February.

A well-related mare, she made plenty of appeal on paper, and showed lots of ability in leaving one who'd shown promise on her debut the month before trailing in the latter stages, becoming the fifth winning bumper debutant for the yard from just 10 such horses since the start of December. The manner in which Kateira stormed clear in the closing stages marked her down as potentially smart and she has clearly been saved for this since.

No. 6 Kateira SBK 5/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: More to come from Bold Enough

Bold Enough - 16:40 Aintree

Bold Enough was fairly useful over hurdles, but he has raised her game over fences this season, winning his first two starts in novice events at the beginning of the campaign in the style of a promising horse.

He didn't progress as expected in graded company on his next three starts, but he took a step back in the right direction on his first start in a handicap over fences at Gowran last month where he fared best of those ridden patiently. That was his first run for five months, so he is entitled to strip fitter here, and he could have more to offer from his current mark, while the ground will also be in his favour.