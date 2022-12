NAP

Ahoy Senor - 13:30 Aintree

Ahoy Senor was disappointing on his return in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby at the end of October, but his jumping was nowhere near as good as it could have been and he was beaten some way from home, too, so perhaps he wasn't 100 per cent on the day.

Aintree is very much his track, though, winning the Sefton Novices' Hurdle and Mildmay Novices' Chase, both Grade 1s, on his two visits so far, and he remains a chaser who has the potential to win at the top level in open company. He is deservedly favourite for this and, on the pick of his form, should prove hard to beat.

No. 4 Ahoy Senor (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Walking On Air - 15:15 Aintree

Walking On Air looked something out of the ordinary when making a winning start over hurdles at Newbury last season and, on that performance, he has the potential to blow an opening mark of 132 out of the water on his return and handicap debut.

He does have to dispel a poor run in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle on his final start, but the fact he was pitched into Grade 1 company on just his second start shows what high regard he is held by Nicky Henderson, and that experience certainly won't be lost on him. This does look a very good race, but Walking On Air is the potential class act in the field and is worth backing accordingly.

No. 6 Walking On Air (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 132

EACH WAY

Percussion - 14:05 Aintree

A typically wide-open renewal of the Becher Chase but Percussion took especially well to these fences when third in the Grand Sefton last month.

He has eight lengths to find with Gesskille, but there are reasons to think he can bridge the gap. The Becher is over nearly five furlongs further and, while the longer trip should suit Gesskille too, it is bound to be in the favour of Percussion, who has won over three and a quarter miles in heavy ground in the past. Percussion also gets a slight pull in the weights and is entitled to strip fitter, so looks the value play.