Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

All weather
Timeform bring you three to back at Newcastle on Friday

Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Newcastle on Friday...

"He should have learnt plenty from that initial experience..."

Timeform on Jomont

Becky The Boo - 12:10 Newcastle

This looks an ordinary race of its type and Becky The Boo is very much the one to beat. She shaped with promise on debut when finishing fourth in a bumper that is working out well at Newbury in November, looking in need of the experience but showing ability all the same. The second and third have both won since and Becky The Boo is entitled to come on for that experience.

Jomont - 12:40 Newcastle

The Michael Dods-trained Jomont is Flat bred and looks the one to side with after producing a promising debut at Doncaster in November. He started a relatively unfancied 22/1 shot on that occasion, but showed ability to finish fourth, leaving the impression he was in need of the experience but staying on nicely in the final furlong. He should have learnt plenty from that initial experience and the booking of Brian Hughes could be a sign of intent.

Sao - 14:40 Newcastle

Sao didn't reach the heights once expected for Paul Nicholls, but he has been revitalised since joining this yard, and has won his last two starts over fences in good style, the latest by three and a half lengths at Newbury. He is building a good rapport with this conditional rider and he should have enough speed for a test like this on his first start in this sphere.

Smart Stat

Jomont - 12:40 Newcastle

22% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at NEWCASTLE

Recommended bets

Becky The Boo - 12:10 Newcastle
Jomont - 12:40 Newcastle
Sao - 14:40 Newcastle

