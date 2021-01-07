Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Becky The Boo - 12:10 Newcastle

This looks an ordinary race of its type and Becky The Boo is very much the one to beat. She shaped with promise on debut when finishing fourth in a bumper that is working out well at Newbury in November, looking in need of the experience but showing ability all the same. The second and third have both won since and Becky The Boo is entitled to come on for that experience.

No. 2 Becky The Boo SBK 8/11 EXC 1.91 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Connor Brace

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Jomont - 12:40 Newcastle

The Michael Dods-trained Jomont is Flat bred and looks the one to side with after producing a promising debut at Doncaster in November. He started a relatively unfancied 22/1 shot on that occasion, but showed ability to finish fourth, leaving the impression he was in need of the experience but staying on nicely in the final furlong. He should have learnt plenty from that initial experience and the booking of Brian Hughes could be a sign of intent.

No. 10 Jomont (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: -

Sao - 14:40 Newcastle

Sao didn't reach the heights once expected for Paul Nicholls, but he has been revitalised since joining this yard, and has won his last two starts over fences in good style, the latest by three and a half lengths at Newbury. He is building a good rapport with this conditional rider and he should have enough speed for a test like this on his first start in this sphere.