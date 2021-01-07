- Trainer: Fergal O'Brien
- Jockey: Connor Brace
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 0lbs
- OR: -
Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Newcastle on Friday...
"He should have learnt plenty from that initial experience..."
Timeform on Jomont
Becky The Boo - 12:10 Newcastle
This looks an ordinary race of its type and Becky The Boo is very much the one to beat. She shaped with promise on debut when finishing fourth in a bumper that is working out well at Newbury in November, looking in need of the experience but showing ability all the same. The second and third have both won since and Becky The Boo is entitled to come on for that experience.
The Michael Dods-trained Jomont is Flat bred and looks the one to side with after producing a promising debut at Doncaster in November. He started a relatively unfancied 22/1 shot on that occasion, but showed ability to finish fourth, leaving the impression he was in need of the experience but staying on nicely in the final furlong. He should have learnt plenty from that initial experience and the booking of Brian Hughes could be a sign of intent.
Sao didn't reach the heights once expected for Paul Nicholls, but he has been revitalised since joining this yard, and has won his last two starts over fences in good style, the latest by three and a half lengths at Newbury. He is building a good rapport with this conditional rider and he should have enough speed for a test like this on his first start in this sphere.
Smart Stat
Jomont - 12:40 Newcastle
22% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at NEWCASTLE
Recommended bets
Becky The Boo - 12:10 Newcastle
Jomont - 12:40 Newcastle
Sao - 14:40 Newcastle
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Newc 8th Jan (2m NHF)Show Hide
Friday 8 January, 12.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Becky The Boo
|Nells Bells
|Phil Healy
|Latterhead
|Jacqanina
|Big Ears
|Lincoln Lyn
|Grenadine Save
|Annie Brown
|Sue Ellen
|Westys Super Mare
Newc 8th Jan (2m NHF)Show Hide
Friday 8 January, 12.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Jomont
|First Glory
|Fabuleux Du Clos
|Mazamix
|Nans Gift
|Black Minster
|Gaolbreaker
|Baby Ben
|Milly On Air
|Areyouwithus
|Full Circle
Newc 8th Jan (2m NHF)Show Hide
Friday 8 January, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Onthefrontfoot
|Sao
|Prussia With Love
|Tara Kay
|Glen Vine
|Maid Omalley
|Touch Kick
|Just Call Me Al
|The Silver Prince