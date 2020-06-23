Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Navan on Tuesday

Boughtinthedark - 14:00 Navan

Boughtinthedark got off the mark in style over course and distance two weeks ago, producing a much improved performance to score by four and a quarter lengths. She has been hit by a 15 lb rise but ought to prove competitive, so impressive was her recent performance.

Nostra Casa - 16:00 Navan

Nostra Casa has an impressive pedigree - he is a half-brother to the very smart Forgotten Rules - and he caught the eye on his handicap debut at Fairyhouse last week. He stayed on strongly on what was his first start in 13 months, finishing a never-nearer fourth, and he will appreciate this extra furlong.

Switch Around - 16:30 Navan

Nostra Casa's trainer Dermot Weld also has a good chance with Switch Around. An extended nine furlongs around Gowran Park did not provide an adequate test of stamina for Switch Around, who stayed on well to finish fourth despite meeting some trouble inside the final furlong. This step up in trip looks sure to suit, she enters handicaps on a fair mark and still has plenty to offer after only four starts.