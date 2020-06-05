2000 Guineas: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Al Suhail (Charlie Appleby/James Doyle)

Had a simple task when landing the odds in a minor event at Yarmouth in August. Length third behind Positive and Kameko in the Solario Stakes at Sandown next time and improved again when half-length second to Military March in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket. Has not always convinced with finishing effort, though, and he's bred to need further than 1m this year.

2. Arizona (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Ballydoyle's top two-year-old colt last year, who won the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. No match for Pinatubo on the two occasions they met, readily left behind when third in the National Stakes at the Curragh but made him work harder when going down by two lengths in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, making running. Had excuses at Breeders' Cup, and looks the type to train on well.

3. Cepheus (Brian Meehan/Jim Crowley)

Was a 25/1 winner of a newcomers' race over 7f at Newmarket in August, quickening to lead and beating Volkan Star (useful winner next time) by a neck. Thrown in deep end for return.

4. Juan Elcano (Kevin Ryan/Andrea Atzeni)

Made winning debut on soft ground at Haydock last June before posting useful placed efforts (beaten length or so both times) in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket and Champagne Stakes at Doncaster. Will make a better three-year-old and extra furlong will suit.

5. Kameko (Andrew Balding/Oisin Murphy)

Progressed well after winning on debut at Sandown last July. Was beaten a nose by Positive in the Solario Stakes and then a neck by Royal Dornoch in the Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket, but put up a very smart performance to win the Futurity Trophy at Newcastle on his all-weather debut, quickening off the strong pace to win by three and a quarter lengths. Strong each-way claims.

6. Kenzai Warrior (Roger Teal/James Watson)

Was 16/1 when making virtually all to beat future Zetland Stakes winner Max Vega by a neck over 1m at Salisbury last September. Dropped in trip when following up with win in Horris Hill Stakes at Newmarket in heavy ground by half a length. Lots more improvement required here, but stable had 50/1 runner-up Tip Two Win two years ago.

7. Kinross (Ralph Beckett/Harry Bentley)

Highly-regarded Kingman colt who put up one of the best debut efforts of last season when hacking up by eight lengths in 7f novice event at Newmarket in October after leading on the bridle. Sent off at 13/8 for Futurity Trophy at Newcastle, but didn't settle fully and effort flattened out when six lengths fifth to Kameko. Should stay 1m and sure to have derived plenty of benefit from latest start.

8. Military March (Saeed bin Suroor/Hector Crouch)

Looked very promising in winning both starts at Newmarket last season. Made successful debut over 7f on the July Course but improved significantly over the Rowley Mile in the Autumn Stakes, making running and rallying for game half-length win over Al Suhail, with the pair clear. The type to make a three-year-old but pedigree suggests middle distances will bring out the best in him.

9. Mums Tipple (Richard Hannon/Sean Levey)

Neck winner of hot maiden at Ascot last July (beat smart Molatham) before making all to win a sales race at York by 11 lengths in excellent time. Possible excuses when beating only one home in the Middle Park Stakes on final start (reportedly finished lame) but raced only at 6f to date.

10. New World Tapestry (Aidan O'Brien/Adam Kirby)

Sole success in 7f maiden at Newmarket last September. Only one of these to have run this year (third in minor event at Kempton in March) but likely to have pacemaking role again as when well held in Futurity Trophy.

11. Persuasion (Charlie Hills/Kieran Shoemark)

Cosy winner of a maiden at Goodwood last August on debut against more experienced rivals. Better effort afterwards when second to impressive Wichita in Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket. Remains with potential but plenty to find in this company.

12. Pinatubo (Charlie Appleby/William Buick)

The outstanding two-year-old last year when unbeaten in six starts, including the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, Vintage Stakes at Goodwood, National Stakes at the Curragh and Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket. Hugely impressive at the Curragh when storming clear for nine-length win over Armory (Arizona third) in an excellent time, putting up one of the best two-year-old performances of the modern era. Less spectacular when beating Arizona by two lengths in the Dewhurst (Wichita third), but still ran to a high level and is hard to oppose assuming he has trained on.

13. Royal Dornoch (Aidan O'Brien/Tom Marquand)

Stable's apparent third string when 16/1 winner of Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket in September, showing good attitude to beat Kameko a neck. Set for minor role in this company.

14. Starcat (Aidan O'Brien/P.J. McDonald)

Looked potentially smart when making an impressive winning debut at Kempton in December. Performance was backed up by the clock but faces very different rivals here.

15. Wichita (Aidan O'Brien/Frankie Dettori)

Developed into one of the yard's top juveniles last year after beating a big field of other newcomers at the Curragh in August. Was runner-up to the smart Molatham in a listed race at Doncaster next time before running out an impressive seven-length winner of Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket. Supplemented for Dewhurst when Ryan Moore's pick but failed to run to same level on softer ground behind Pinatubo and Arizona. Has scope and may well bounce back under firmer conditions.