1895 Duke of York Stakes

15:00 York, Wednesday

Live on ITV4

1. Emaraaty Ana (Kevin Ryan/ Andrea Atzeni)

Last year's Sprint Cup winner who proved very disappointing in a couple of outings in Dubai earlier this year. Could bounce back now, though.

2. Dragon Symbol (Roger Varian/ David Egan)

Won his first four starts over five and six furlongs and was admirably consistent in the top sprints afterwards. Ended his time with Archie Watson with a lesser run at Ascot, but should be ready to go on debut for another top stable.

3. Ejtilaab (Charlie Fellowes/ Callum Shepherd)

Smart sprinter who was better than ever when landing a handicap off 105 at Kempton in March. Respectable effort at Newcastle since and is just as good on turf, so not discounted.

4. Garrus (Charlie Hills/ Ryan Moore)

Smart sprinter who bagged his second success of 2021 in a Group 3 at Deauville in August. Powered home when a narrow second in the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket last time, and now has blinkers on.

5. Hurricane Ivor (William Haggas/ Tom Marquand)

Real improver for this yard in 2021, landing the Portland at Doncaster before following up in Group 3 company at Newbury. Disappointed on his return at Newmarket but can't be written off.

6. Minzaal (Owen Burrows/ Jim Crowley)

Looked potentially top-class when landing the Gimcrack as a two-year-old and he ran a fine race when third to Creative Force in the Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot six months ago. Still relatively unexposed.

7. Rohaan (David Evans/ William Buick)

Highly progressive before his form tailed off towards the end of last season. Respectable effort in the Turf Sprint Cup in Saudi Arabia in February, but will need to be at his very best to land this.

8. Spycatcher (Karl Burke/ Clifford Lee)

Landed a listed race at Lingfield in February and was then a close-up third in the All-Weather Sprint Championships at Newcastle last month. Could get involved if they go hard up front.

9. Happy Romance (NON-RUNNER)

10. Highfield Princess (John Quinn/ Jason Hart)

Smart sort who didn't need to improve to landed the All-Weather Fillies' And Mares' Championship at Newcastle last time. Likeable sort but others have more ability.

11. Vadream (Charlie Fellowes/ Danny Tudhope)

Took her form to a new level when landing the Bengough Stakes at Ascot in the autumn and then backed that up with a good fifth in the Champions Sprint Stakes at the same course. May well make a better four-year-old.