Timeform's guide to the Sodexo Live! Handicap Chase at Ascot

Sodexo Live! Handicap Chase

15:45 Ascot, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Eldorado Allen (Joe Tizzard/Freddie Gingell (7))

Very smart chaser who finished runner-up to Bravemansgame in Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on return last season and also filled the same position in Betfair Chase at Haydock. Interesting on that form now back in a handicap and rider good value for his claim.

2. Two For Gold (Kim Bailey/David Bass)

Gallant second in Grade 1 Ascot Chase in 2022 and easily best effort from three starts last season when winning a veterans event over course and distance on his final start. Loves it round here and can boast a good record when fresh, so can't be discounted.

No. 2 Two For Gold (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 154

3. Monbeg Genius (Jonjo O'Neill/Jonjo O'Neill Jr)

Highly progressive novice chaser last season who readily completed his hat-trick at Chepstow in February. Ran a cracker when clear third to Corach Rambler in Ultima at Cheltenham Festival on his final start and that form could hardly have worked out better. Likely has more to offer and rates a major player.

No. 3 Monbeg Genius (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 147

4. Beauport (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Jordan Nailor)

Progressive hurdler who made fine start over fences when landing listed chase at Carlisle on last season's return, beating a Grade 1-winning novice in the process. Failed to build on that but shaped better than distance beaten suggests in Kim Muir at Cheltenham Festival and yet to be asked for everything when falling at fifteenth at Aintree final start. Goes well when fresh and remains with potential.

No. 4 Beauport (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Jordan Nailor

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 142

5. Flegmatik (Dan Skelton/Ciaran Gethings)

Mixed record last season, producing his best effort when close second of 13 in handicap chase at Kempton in February. Still 9 lb higher than last winning mark, and generally comes on for his first run of the season, while better ground may have been preferred, too.

6. Victtorino (Venetia Williams/Charlie Deutsch)

Had some useful form over fences in France, winning a couple of handicaps up to two miles and six furlongs, and showed ability over hurdles on British debut at Exeter in March. Will be suited by return to fences and yard had an impressive winner at Chepstow on Tuesday.

7. Larry (Gary Moore/Jamie Moore)

Decent strike rate over the years and jumped much better than usual when winning over course and distance on last season's return. Fair placed efforts last two starts, and won this race in 2021, so he isn't taken lightly on return.

8. Coeur Serein (Jonjo O'Neill/Kevin Brogan)

Returned to winning ways in a small field at Newbury in February but is becoming increasingly unreliable and poor efforts on his next three of four starts tempers enthusiasm.

9. Mucho Mas (Ben Pauling/Kielan Woods)

Progressed well over fences last season, building on the promise of his first two starts in this sphere when winning his last two. The bare form is nothing special but he could have even more to offer, while he represents a yard in form. Can't be ruled out.

10. Unanswered Prayers (Chirs Gordon/Freddie Gordon (5))

Had experience in points and put that to good use on first start over fences at Cheltenham a year ago. Disappointed since, however, including on return, where he was strong in the market but may have needed the run more than expected.

11. Zhiguli (Gary Moore/David Noonan)

Resumed winning ways in soft ground at Sandown in March but was unable to build on that on his last two starts. Revels in the mud, so conditions will be in his favour, and he has won first time back in the past.

12. Yeah Man (Gavin Cromwell/Jonathan Burke)

Winner over hurdles at Thurles in February and wasted no time getting back on track when excellent second of 12 in handicap chase at Down Royal when last seen in May. Yard had a couple of winners at Cheltenham last week, but up against it from 4 lb out of the handicap.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict:

Monbeg Genius had his winning run ended when third in the Ultima at Cheltenham but he couldn't have shaped much better and he remains one to keep on side for the coming season. Beauport's first season over fences didn't go as well as might have been expected but he's likely to be ready here, while Two For Gold must be respected given his record here.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Monbeg Genius

2. Beauport

3. Two For Gold