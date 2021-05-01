1000 Guineas: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1000 Guineas

15:40 Newmarket, Sunday

Live on ITV

1. Alcohol Free (Andrew Balding/ Oisin Murphy)

Raced only at six furlongs last year, winning a novice at Newbury on her debut and the Cheveley Park Stakes here in October when beating Miss Amulet by half a length. She didn't need to show the same form when beating Statement by a short head, with Vadream third, in the Fred Darling Stakes at Newbury on her reappearance. Doubts about her staying this far.

2. Fev Rover (Richard Fahey/ Paul Hanagan)

Looked exposed as just useful last season, winning a listed race at Sandown and the Prix du Calvados at Deauville, both over seven furlongs. She ran creditably on her final start when three and a half lengths fourth to Tiger Tanaka in the Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp on heavy ground.

3. Lullaby Moon (Ralph Beckett/ Rossa Ryan)

Did well last year, winning two novice events at Goodwood (first one for Joseph Tuite), Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar and the Prix Miesque at Chantilly, keeping on well on heavy ground the last twice. She should stay this extra furlong but needs to improve again to figure.

4. Mother Earth (Aidan O'Brien/ Frankie Dettori)

Had a busy two-year-old season with her only win coming in a Group 3 contest at Naas in July after finishing third in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. She showed plenty of improvement upped to a mile for her last two starts, finishing a length third to Pretty Gorgeous in the Fillies' Mile over this C&D and a strong-finishing second to Aunt Pearl in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland. Pick of her stable's entries on form.



No. 4 (2) Mother Earth (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

5. Sacred (William Haggas/ Tom Marquand)

Made a winning debut at Newmarket last year before finishing second in the Queen Mary, Lowther and Flying Childers, outbattled when beaten a short-head in last-named race. She ran poorly in cheekpieces in the Cheveley Park Stakes next time but much better in a tongue tie when winning the Nell Gwyn Stakes here on her reappearance by three quarters of a length from Saffron Beach. Not certain to appreciate going up another furlong in trip.

6. Saffron Beach (Jane Chapple-Hyam/ Adam Kirby)

Has shown useful form in all three of her runs over seven furlongs at Newmarket. She won a maiden and the Oh So Sharp Stakes in the autumn and improved again in a weak contest when three quarters of a length second to Sacred in the Nell Gwyn Stakes on her reappearance, shaping as though sure to benefit from the step up to a mile.

7. Santa Barbara (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Camelot half-sister to Breeders' Cup Mile winner Order of Australia and Iridessa whose wins included the Fillies' Mile. All the rage in the betting in recent months having won her only start impressively last September, travelling strongly and quickening clear to beat Kailash by two and a half lengths in a mile maiden at the Curragh on soft ground. Sure to do better but a very short price on what she has achieved on the track so far.

No. 7 (1) Santa Barbara (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

8. Seattle Rock (Sylvester Kirk/ PJ McDonald)

Still a maiden and has shown signs of temperament, though finished third in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket and Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last year. She was nearest at the finish when seventh to Sacred in the Nell Gwyn Stakes here last time.

9. Star of Emaraaty (John & Thady Gosden/ Robert Havlin)

Trained by Kevin Ryan at two, winning a novice at Ayr and the Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket, and faded to finish seventh in the Fillies' Mile on her final start last year. Not knocked about once beaten when fifth to Sacred in the Nell Gwyn Stakes here on her reappearance/stable debut.

10. Statement (Martyn Meade/ William Buick)

Runner-up on her first two starts last year before winning a six-and-a-half-furlong maiden at Newbury on heavy ground on her final one. She was much improved when going down by a short head to Alcohol Free in the Fred Darling Stakes there on her reappearance. Will stay a mile and may do better again.

No. 10 (3) Statement (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Martyn Meade

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

11. Thunder Beauty (Ken Condon/ Billy Lee)

Made a winning debut in a six-furlong maiden at the Curragh last July. Highly tried afterwards when never-nearer fifth to Shale in the Moyglare Stud Stakes there and when disappointing on her first try at a mile in the Prix Marcel Boussac. She's bred to stay at least this far but faces another stiff task

12. Vadream (Charlie Fellowes/ Jamie Spencer)

Had plenty in hand when winning a six-furlong maiden at Newcastle on her only start last year. She built on that when just over two lengths third to Alcohol Free in the Fred Darling Stakes at Newbury last time, coming from an impossible position. Sure to improve again but lots to find on form.