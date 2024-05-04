1,000 Guineas: Timeform's expert verdict

Timeform's runner-by-runner guide to the 1,000 Guineas

1000 Guineas Stakes

15:40 Newmarket, Sunday

Live on ITV4

1. Cinderella's Dream (Charlie Appleby/ Mickael Barzalona)

Stretched her unbeaten record to four when winning a one-mile listed event at Meydan in March, forging clear despite a slipped saddle meaning her jockey was without irons from halfway. More to come but Buick sides with Dance Sequence this time.

2. Dance Sequence (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Won a July Course maiden on debut and followed up in the Group 3 Oh So Sharp over seven furlongs here in October. Was beaten a neck by Pretty Crystal in the Nell Gwyn here over seven furlongs on her reappearance but has good prospects of turning those places around now stepping up to a mile.

3. Darnation (Karl Burke/ Clifford Lee)

Won the Prestige over seven furlongs on heavy ground at Goodwood and the May Hill over a mile on good to soft at Doncaster last season. Was only a respectable fifth to Opera Singer in the Prix Marcel Boussac on quicker ground at Longchamp, however.

4. Elmalka (Roger Varian/ Silvestre de Sousa)

Won on the all-weather at Southwell on her debut in November and improved on that form when beaen a couple of necks in the Fred Darling over seven furlongs at Newbury a couple of weeks ago, keeping on well to be nearest at the finish (Regal Jubilee was runner-up). Should improve again now stepping up to a mile.

5. Fallen Angel (Karl Burke/ Daniel Tudhope)

Won the Sweet Solera Stakes on the July Course before ending her two-year-old campaign with victory in the Group 1 Moyglare at the Curragh, impressing with how she quickened again when challenged. It's likely there's even better to come at a mile and she's a big player.

6. Porta Fortuna (Donnacha O'Brien/ Tom Marquand)

Won four times as a juvenile, including the Albany at Royal Ascot and Cheveley Park here (both over six furlongs). Proved her stamina for further when a good second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf over a mile at Santa Anita on her final start last term.

7. Pretty Crystal (Richard Fahey/ Oisin Orr)

Came up short in four attempts in pattern company at two but showed improved when edging out the reopposing Dance Sequence in the Nell Gwyn over seven furlongs here on her reappearance last month. Quite a bit more will be needed to follow up here, though.

8. Ramatuelle (Christopher Head/ Aurelien Lemaitre)

Showed smart form when winning a couple of Group races at Chantilly last summer and was only narrowly denied by Vandeek in the Prix Morny at Deauville on her final two-year-old start. Shaped well when a half-length second in the Prix Imprudence over seven furlongs on testing ground at Deauville on her reappearance last month and she's entitled to step forward on that. Holds leading form claims now stepping up to a mile.

9. Regal Jubilee (John & Thady Gosden/ Kieran Shoemark)

Won a listed race over course and distance on heavy ground on her final two-year-old start and bettered that form when a neck second in the Fred Darling over seven furlongs at Newbury on her reappearance a couple of weeks ago. Will benefit from the return to a mile.

10. Rolica (Jane Chapple-Hyam/ Hollie Doyle)

Expensive purchase who is bred to be useful and built on her debut promise last autumn when winning a seven-furlong maiden at the Craven meeting last month. Will be suited by the return to a mile but this is a big jump in class.

11. Sacred Angel (Charlie Johnson/ Jason Hart)

Won the Group 3 Princess Margaret at Ascot last summer and also ran with credit when reaching the frame in the Prix Morny at Deauville and Cheveley Park here on her final two starts. Is making her first start beyond six furlongs here.

12. See The Fire (Andrew Balding/ Oisin Murphy)

Won a maiden on the July course on debut last summer and produced an excellent effort on only her second start when runner-up to Darnation in the May Hill at Doncaster. Progressed again when third to Ylang Ylang in the Fillies' Mile over course and distance on her final start and she looks capable of better again.

13. Star Music (Richard Hughes/ Jim Crowley)

Produced a useful effort when third to Dance Sequence in the Oh So Sharp over seven furlongs here last autumn but she finished well behind a couple of these when a disappointing last of six in the Fred Darling on her reappearance at Newbury.

14. Star Style (Richard Hannon/ Pat Dobbs)

Was well backed and looked something out of the ordinary when an impressive five-and-a-half-length winner on her debut at Newbury. This a big ask only 16 days on but she's a very exciting prospect.

15. Tamfana (David Menuisier/ Jamie Spencer)

Won a Group 3 over seven furlongs on heavy ground at Chantilly on her final two-year-old outing and bettered that form when beaten a length in third in the Prix Imprudence at Deauville on her reappearance last month (Ramatuelle was half a length ahead in second).

16. Ylang Ylang (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Frankel filly who won three of her five starts as a juvenile, notably the Fillies' Mile over course and distance in October, leading late on to beat Shuwari by half a length. Her outstanding trainer is seeking a sixth win in this since 2016 and she's on the shortlist.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict:

It was hard not be taken by the way FALLEN ANGEL picked up again when joined in the closing stages of the Moyglare and, with 1m likely to suit on that evidence, she can improve again and provide the increasingly-powerful Karl Burke stable with a first British Classic success. French-raider Ramatuelle is second choice ahead of Dance Sequence, who should relish the step up to 1m, and Fillies' Mile winner Ylang Ylang.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Fallen Angel

2. Ramatuelle

3. Dance Sequence