1000 Guineas: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Boomer (Tom Dascombe/ Richard Kingscote)

Strong filly who showed useful form last year, winning a maiden at Newbury and the Group 3 Prestige Stakes at Goodwood in the summer. Ran creditably over a mile on her last two starts when runner-up in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster and fifth in Fillies' Mile at Newmarket but limitations seem to be exposed. Usually races prominently.

2. Cloak of Spirits (Richard Hannon/Andrea Atzeni)

Well backed and made an impressive winning debut at Ascot last July. Finished only sixth when racing freely in the May Hill Stakes next time but settled better when allowed to make the running, finishing third to Daahyeh, beaten half a length, in the Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket. Open to further improvement.

3. Final Song (Saeed bin Suroor/Pat Cosgrave)

Useful filly who made a winning debut at Ascot last year before finishing third to Raffle Prize in both the Queen Mary and Duchess of Cambridge Stakes. Had four runs in Dubai/Saudi Arabia early this year, winning a minor event at Meydan on reappearance, but not taking form to higher level.

4. Graceful Magic (Eve Johnson Houghton/Charles Bishop)

Won three times last year, including nurseries at Newmarket (dead-heated) and Doncaster. Produced her best effort when a half-length second to Rose of Kildare in the Firth of Clyde Stakes at Ayr on her final start. Looks out of depth, however, and has stamina to prove (ran poorly on only try over seven furlongs).

5. Les Hogues (George Baker/ Cieren Fallon)

Showed useful form in France for Jean-Claude Rouget at two, winning a newcomers' race at Saint-Cloud and a listed race at La Teste. Produced her best effort when running Dream And Do (subsequent French 1000 Guineas winner) to a neck in the Prix Miesque at Maisons-Laffitte on her final start. More needed here on debut for George Baker.

6. Love (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Developed into her powerful stable's leading two-year-old filly last year but it appeared to be a weaker crop than usual and she showed form no better than useful. She won twice at Leopardstown in July, including the Silver Flash Stakes, and stayed on well to beat Daahyeh by three-quarters of a length in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh in September before running creditably over an extra furlong when third to Quadrilateral in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket on her final start.

7. Millisle (Jessica Harrington/Oisin Murphy)

Lengthy filly who progressed well over sprint trips last year. Her first two wins came over five furlongs in a maiden at Belllewstown on debut and a listed race at the Curragh, and she was then beaten a short head in the Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury. She then improved further to win the six-furlong Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket by a length and three-quarters from Raffle Prize, forging clear at the end of a strongly-run race having been outpaced. She is proven at the track and shapes as though the extra two furlongs won't be an issue.

8. Quadrilateral (Roger Charlton/Jason Watson)

Well-made filly who created a good impression when going unbeaten in three starts last year. She achieved her first two wins at Newbury, bolting up by nine lengths under just hands and heels in a minor event on the second occasion. She was supplemented for the Fillies' Mile and ran out a game winner, failing to quicken initially but staying on to lead in the final 50 yards when beating Powerful Breeze by a head. Will stay further but holds leading claims with further improvement to come.

9. Raffle Prize (Mark Johnston/Mickael Barzalona)

Enjoyed an excellent campaign over sprint trips last season, winning a maiden at Chester, the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes to complete the hat-trick. She ran unbeaten colt Earthlight to a neck in the Prix Morny at Deauville next time and was beaten a length and three-quarters by Millisle in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket. Holds claims on form but the speed she has shown raises doubts about stamina for a mile.

10. Romsey (Hughie Morrison/Tom Marquand)

Strong filly who showed fairly useful form at two, winning a maiden at Chelmsford and a listed race at Dusseldorf. She was a creditable third in a Group 2 at Milan on her final start last year, but faces a far stiffer task here.

11. Rose of Kildare (Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning)

Raced 12 times as a juvenile but thrived on a busy campaign, winning five times, including Group 3 contests on her last two starts in the Firth of Clyde Stakes at Ayr and the Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket. Tough filly, but looks up against it at this level.

12. Shimmering (John Gosden/Frankie Dettori)

Showed clear promise when third on debut in a minor event at Kempton and made all to win a similar contest at Lingfield in December. Represents a top yard and is the mount of Frankie Dettori, but takes a massive jump in class.

13. Summer Romance (Charlie Appleby/William Buick)

Expensive breeze-up purchase - cost €800,000 - who looked exciting when winning her first two starts last summer, a maiden at Yarmouth and a listed race at Newmarket. Disappointed subsequently in Group 3 contests at Ascot and Salisbury and has something to prove now, including stamina (raced only at six furlongs).

14. Under The Stars (James Tate/PJ McDonald)

Three-time winner last year, landing a minor event at Ripon, the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot and a sales race at Newmarket (didn't need to be at best), all over six furlongs. Showed better form in defeat over seven furlongs when a staying-on fifth in the Moyglare Stud Stakes and a close fourth in the Rockfel. More will be required here.

15. Yes Always (Karl Burke/Ben Curtis)

Daughter of No Nay Never who was well backed and looked potentially useful when making a smooth winning debut in a six-furlong minor event at Newcastle in October. Much more is needed at this level.