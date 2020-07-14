To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 July

Australian racing
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Wednesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Belmont on Wednesday...

"...looks her optimum trip with two wins from four starts and is sure to go close..."

Timeform on Pletto

#9 Pletto - Belmont R6 (08:35 BST)

Pletto resumes here under similar conditions to her last run 11 months ago where she finished second by a neck. This looks her optimum trip with two wins from four starts and is sure to go close. Amelia Bedelia arrives in good form and looks a major threat, while Grand Design is also considered.

#4 Position of Power - Belmont R7 (09:10 BST)

Position of Power did a good job to score at this track last time and appears well placed to take that next step. Harvey sticks aboard and he's drawn well, so looks the one to beat. One Short turned in a sound effort when placed at this track over 1200m and that form makes him of interest, while Stormy Ruler was impressive last time at Northam.

#5 Zip Zam Zoom - Belmont R8 (09:45 BST)

Zip Zam Zoom was a winner last time over 1300m at Northam and re-united with same rider here. Takes on a tougher assignment but is progressive and is sure to go close. The Italian Job finished in the middle of the pack last start at this track over 1200m in soft going and the step up in trip will suit, while Balladeer can also be involved.

Recommended bets

#9 Pletto - Belmont R6 (08:35 BST)
#4 Position of Power - Belmont R7 (09:10 BST)
#5 Zip Zam Zoom - Belmont R8 (09:45 BST)

Timeform,

