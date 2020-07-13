To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 14 July

Australian racing
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Tuesday
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Seymour on Tuesday...

"...can win again for an in-form yard..."

Timeform on Mountain Ibis

#11 Irubi - Seymour R7 (06:30 BST)

Irubi is coming to his to peak and brings good figures from the synthetic. His grass form also reads well and the blinkers go on first time. He looks the one to beat with John Allen replacing an apprentice. That Song and Zizi La Fille look best of the remainder.

#14 Flirting - Seymour R8 (07:00 BST)

Flirting was heavily-backed and deserved the Adelaide win and then just missed at Sandown in an event stronger than this after, and is the one they have to beat. Oh Cecilia has plenty of speed and looks a danger despite a wide draw, while Reptilian Rider returned to form last time.

#1 Mountain Ibis - Seymour R9 (07:30 BST)

Mountain Ibis brought strong form to the table and proved too strong for his rivals last time. He gets the rail today that he will use and can win again for an in-form yard with Egan going on. Royal Tyke and Indiscretion make most appeal of the remainder.

Recommended bets

#11 Irubi - Seymour R7 (06:30 BST)
#14 Flirting - Seymour R8 (07:00 BST)
#1 Mountain Ibis - Seymour R9 (07:30 BST)

Seym (AUS) 14th Jul (R7 1400m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 14 July, 6.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
2. Chavuma
3. Live Like
4. Eaton
5. Stayawake
6. Georgias Host
7. Mach One
8. Zhenya
9. Monumental Lady
11. Irubi
12. Natter
14. Elvaric
15. Lady Cellarbration
16. Mula
17. Misscino
18. Good Days
19. No New Tricks
20. Wicked Heights
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Seym (AUS) 14th Jul (R8 1200m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 14 July, 7.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. King Kohei
2. Oscars My Mate Pa
5. Hay Cliffy
6. Play Master
9. Melway
11. Teebo
12. Megamea
14. Flirting
16. Pereira
17. Bold Missile
18. Joes Pride
19. Last Bling
20. Vladking
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Seym (AUS) 14th Jul (R9 1000m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 14 July, 7.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Mountain Ibis
3. Marine Belle
4. Pearl Princess
5. Pembroke Castle
6. Porky Pine
7. Royal Tyke
8. Valour Elite
10. Bels Banner
13. Mishe Mokwa
15. Lady Day
16. Ourzacracker
17. Chaos Ball
19. Dry Biscuit
20. Volere
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

