Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 14 July

#11 Irubi - Seymour R7 (06:30 BST)

Irubi is coming to his to peak and brings good figures from the synthetic. His grass form also reads well and the blinkers go on first time. He looks the one to beat with John Allen replacing an apprentice. That Song and Zizi La Fille look best of the remainder.

#14 Flirting - Seymour R8 (07:00 BST)

Flirting was heavily-backed and deserved the Adelaide win and then just missed at Sandown in an event stronger than this after, and is the one they have to beat. Oh Cecilia has plenty of speed and looks a danger despite a wide draw, while Reptilian Rider returned to form last time.



#1 Mountain Ibis - Seymour R9 (07:30 BST)

Mountain Ibis brought strong form to the table and proved too strong for his rivals last time. He gets the rail today that he will use and can win again for an in-form yard with Egan going on. Royal Tyke and Indiscretion make most appeal of the remainder.

