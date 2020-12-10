Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Taunton on Thursday

Boothill - 13:10 Taunton

Boothill cost £125,000 after finishing runner-up in a couple of Irish points, and looked a smart recruit when winning a bumper at Kempton on his sole start last season. He looked a bit speedier than might have been expected given his pedigree, so it is no surprise he starts out over hurdles at this trip, and he has attracted market support this morning.

No. 4 Boothill (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.96 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Chapati - 13:42 Taunton

Chapati had been struggling for form, but he looked rejuvenated from recent starts when opening his account from a much-reduced mark with plenty in hand at Southwell last month. He beat the reopposing Manor Park by two and a quarter lengths in very good style, cutting him down in style after that rival seemed to have matters in hand after the second-last. A subsequent 5 lb rise underestimates that effort and he is strongly fancied to follow up.

No. 4 Chapati (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Jake Thomas Coulson

Jockey: Fergus Gregory

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 99

Glajou - 15:17 Taunton

Glajou has the pedigree and demeanour of a chaser, and built on the promise of his debut when winning with plenty in hand at Southwell earlier this month. He wore first-time cheekpieces on that occasion (retained) which seemed to help his concentration, looming up in the straight and merely shaken up to assert after the last. This looks more competitive, but he looks well-in under a 7 lb penalty.