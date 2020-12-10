- Trainer: Harry Fry
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Taunton on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Taunton on Thursday...
Timeform on Chapati
Boothill cost £125,000 after finishing runner-up in a couple of Irish points, and looked a smart recruit when winning a bumper at Kempton on his sole start last season. He looked a bit speedier than might have been expected given his pedigree, so it is no surprise he starts out over hurdles at this trip, and he has attracted market support this morning.
Chapati had been struggling for form, but he looked rejuvenated from recent starts when opening his account from a much-reduced mark with plenty in hand at Southwell last month. He beat the reopposing Manor Park by two and a quarter lengths in very good style, cutting him down in style after that rival seemed to have matters in hand after the second-last. A subsequent 5 lb rise underestimates that effort and he is strongly fancied to follow up.
Glajou has the pedigree and demeanour of a chaser, and built on the promise of his debut when winning with plenty in hand at Southwell earlier this month. He wore first-time cheekpieces on that occasion (retained) which seemed to help his concentration, looming up in the straight and merely shaken up to assert after the last. This looks more competitive, but he looks well-in under a 7 lb penalty.
Smart Stat
Boothill - 13:10 Taunton
£29.10 - Harry Fry's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running after a break
Recommended bets
Boothill - 13:10 Taunton
Chapati - 13:42 Taunton
Glajou - 15:17 Taunton
Taun 10th Dec (2m Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 10 December, 1.10pm
|Boothill
|Getaway Luv
|Across The Line
|Duc De Bourbon
|Lilly Pedlar
|Windance
|Doyannie
|Allenby
|Druim Samhraidh
|Gyllen
|Just No Risk
|Montys Inn
|Outlaw Jesse James
|Master Grey
Taun 10th Dec (2m Nov Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 10 December, 1.42pm
|Passing Shadow
|Manor Park
|Chapati
|Vanderbilt
|Uther Pendragon
|Conundrum
|Admirals Bay
|French Kiss
|Numero Uno
|Seasearch
|Top Beak
Taun 10th Dec (2m2f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 10 December, 3.17pm
|Glajou
|Golden Taipan
|Master Work
|Boagrius
|Go Long
|Dandolo Du Gite
|Fanzio