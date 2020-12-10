To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Taunton on Thursday

Hunters Call
Timeform bring you three to back at Taunton on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Taunton on Thursday...

"A subsequent 5 lb rise underestimates that effort..."

Timeform on Chapati

Boothill - 13:10 Taunton

Boothill cost £125,000 after finishing runner-up in a couple of Irish points, and looked a smart recruit when winning a bumper at Kempton on his sole start last season. He looked a bit speedier than might have been expected given his pedigree, so it is no surprise he starts out over hurdles at this trip, and he has attracted market support this morning.

Chapati - 13:42 Taunton

Chapati had been struggling for form, but he looked rejuvenated from recent starts when opening his account from a much-reduced mark with plenty in hand at Southwell last month. He beat the reopposing Manor Park by two and a quarter lengths in very good style, cutting him down in style after that rival seemed to have matters in hand after the second-last. A subsequent 5 lb rise underestimates that effort and he is strongly fancied to follow up.

Glajou - 15:17 Taunton

Glajou has the pedigree and demeanour of a chaser, and built on the promise of his debut when winning with plenty in hand at Southwell earlier this month. He wore first-time cheekpieces on that occasion (retained) which seemed to help his concentration, looming up in the straight and merely shaken up to assert after the last. This looks more competitive, but he looks well-in under a 7 lb penalty.

Smart Stat

Boothill - 13:10 Taunton

£29.10 - Harry Fry's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running after a break

Recommended bets

Boothill - 13:10 Taunton
Chapati - 13:42 Taunton
Glajou - 15:17 Taunton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Taun 10th Dec (2m Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 10 December, 1.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Boothill
Getaway Luv
Across The Line
Duc De Bourbon
Lilly Pedlar
Windance
Doyannie
Allenby
Druim Samhraidh
Gyllen
Just No Risk
Montys Inn
Outlaw Jesse James
Master Grey
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Taun 10th Dec (2m Nov Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 10 December, 1.42pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Passing Shadow
Manor Park
Chapati
Vanderbilt
Uther Pendragon
Conundrum
Admirals Bay
French Kiss
Numero Uno
Seasearch
Top Beak
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Taun 10th Dec (2m2f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Thursday 10 December, 3.17pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Glajou
Golden Taipan
Master Work
Boagrius
Go Long
Dandolo Du Gite
Fanzio
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles