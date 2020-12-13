- Trainer: Stuart Edmunds
- Jockey: Ciaran Gethings
- Age: 4
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 121
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Southwell on Sunday...
"...his mark could be lenient..."
Timeform on Everything For You
Maskada - 14:30 Southwell
The form of Maskada's win at Hereford last month is quite solid and her subsequent effort there is easily excused on account of the trip, so she makes plenty of appeal in a moderate race facing a more suitable test. Drewmain Legend is respected on the back of her successful return and Nordican Bleue is also of interest down in grade.
Ocean Drifter - 15:00 Southwell
Ocean Drifter comfortably opened his account at Fontwell last time and his form has a little more substance than that of his main rival Rocheston, so he's taken to prevail in a race that the pair could dominate. Hurdling-debutant Beauport is the pick of the others.
Everything For You - 15:30 Southwell
Everything For You isn't crying out to be backed on what he achieved in his qualifying runs over hurdles last season, but cheekpieces go on for the first time in this code on handicap debut and his mark could be lenient. Towards The Dawn looks a solid opponent, while Do Ya Feel Lucky is an interesting runner for David Pipe in what could prove to be a lively betting heat.
Smart Stat
Everything For You - 15:30 Southwell
15% - Ian Williams's strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants
Recommended bets
Maskada - 14:30 Southwell
Ocean Drifter - 15:00 Southwell
Everything For You - 15:30 Southwell
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.