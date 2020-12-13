To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Sunday

Water jump
Timeform bring you three to back at Southwell on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Southwell on Sunday...

"...his mark could be lenient..."

Timeform on Everything For You

Maskada - 14:30 Southwell

The form of Maskada's win at Hereford last month is quite solid and her subsequent effort there is easily excused on account of the trip, so she makes plenty of appeal in a moderate race facing a more suitable test. Drewmain Legend is respected on the back of her successful return and Nordican Bleue is also of interest down in grade.

Ocean Drifter - 15:00 Southwell

Ocean Drifter comfortably opened his account at Fontwell last time and his form has a little more substance than that of his main rival Rocheston, so he's taken to prevail in a race that the pair could dominate. Hurdling-debutant Beauport is the pick of the others.

Everything For You - 15:30 Southwell

Everything For You isn't crying out to be backed on what he achieved in his qualifying runs over hurdles last season, but cheekpieces go on for the first time in this code on handicap debut and his mark could be lenient. Towards The Dawn looks a solid opponent, while Do Ya Feel Lucky is an interesting runner for David Pipe in what could prove to be a lively betting heat.

Smart Stat

Everything For You - 15:30 Southwell

15% - Ian Williams's strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants

Recommended bets

Maskada - 14:30 Southwell
Ocean Drifter - 15:00 Southwell
Everything For You - 15:30 Southwell

