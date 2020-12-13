Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Sunday

Maskada - 14:30 Southwell

The form of Maskada's win at Hereford last month is quite solid and her subsequent effort there is easily excused on account of the trip, so she makes plenty of appeal in a moderate race facing a more suitable test. Drewmain Legend is respected on the back of her successful return and Nordican Bleue is also of interest down in grade.

No. 1 Maskada (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Stuart Edmunds

Jockey: Ciaran Gethings

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 121

Ocean Drifter - 15:00 Southwell

Ocean Drifter comfortably opened his account at Fontwell last time and his form has a little more substance than that of his main rival Rocheston, so he's taken to prevail in a race that the pair could dominate. Hurdling-debutant Beauport is the pick of the others.

No. 1 Ocean Drifter (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.94 Trainer: Oliver Sherwood

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Everything For You - 15:30 Southwell

Everything For You isn't crying out to be backed on what he achieved in his qualifying runs over hurdles last season, but cheekpieces go on for the first time in this code on handicap debut and his mark could be lenient. Towards The Dawn looks a solid opponent, while Do Ya Feel Lucky is an interesting runner for David Pipe in what could prove to be a lively betting heat.