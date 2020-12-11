Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Friday

Alfa Mix - 12:25 Punchestown

A useful winner over hurdles, Alfa Mix was well backed on his chasing debut at Navan last month, but he ultimately shaped as if in need of the experience over the larger obstacles. He always appealed as the type to make a chaser, and he seems sure to do better over fences going forward. The booking of Mark Walsh is a positive, and he is certainly one to be interested in on his second attempt at chasing.

No. 2 Alfa Mix SBK 16/5 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -



Arverne - 13:00 Punchestown

Arverne caught the eye on his final appearance of last season, still not totally convincing over fences but showing signs of improvement, and he produced his best performance to date in this sphere on his return to action in October, the step up in trip helping him chase home the well-treated winner. He remains open to further progress over fences and this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account in this code.

No. 10 Arverne (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 112

Hes A Hardy Bloke - 13:35 Punchestown

A most impressive bumper winner at the third attempt, Hes A Hardy Bloke ran below that level when making his hurdling debut at Down Royal in October, finishing a well-beaten third after dropping away after two out. That looks a strong piece of form however, the winner Ballyadam now favourite for the Supreme Novices Hurdle after a subsequent victory, and with Hes A Hardy Bloke still open to improvement, he strikes as the one to beat.