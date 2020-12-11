- Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland
- Jockey: M. P. Walsh
- Age: 5
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Punchestown on Friday...
"...remains open to further progress over fences and this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account..."
Timeform on Arverne
A useful winner over hurdles, Alfa Mix was well backed on his chasing debut at Navan last month, but he ultimately shaped as if in need of the experience over the larger obstacles. He always appealed as the type to make a chaser, and he seems sure to do better over fences going forward. The booking of Mark Walsh is a positive, and he is certainly one to be interested in on his second attempt at chasing.
Arverne - 13:00 Punchestown
Arverne caught the eye on his final appearance of last season, still not totally convincing over fences but showing signs of improvement, and he produced his best performance to date in this sphere on his return to action in October, the step up in trip helping him chase home the well-treated winner. He remains open to further progress over fences and this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account in this code.
Hes A Hardy Bloke - 13:35 Punchestown
A most impressive bumper winner at the third attempt, Hes A Hardy Bloke ran below that level when making his hurdling debut at Down Royal in October, finishing a well-beaten third after dropping away after two out. That looks a strong piece of form however, the winner Ballyadam now favourite for the Supreme Novices Hurdle after a subsequent victory, and with Hes A Hardy Bloke still open to improvement, he strikes as the one to beat.
Smart Stats
ASLUKWOODHAVIT - 15:18 Punchestown
6 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 9 runnings
28% - Mr P. W. Mullins's strike rate at PUNCHESTOWN
