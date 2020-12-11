To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Friday

Punchestown hurdle
Timeform bring you three to back at Punchestown on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Punchestown on Friday...

"...remains open to further progress over fences and this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account..."

Timeform on Arverne

Alfa Mix - 12:25 Punchestown

A useful winner over hurdles, Alfa Mix was well backed on his chasing debut at Navan last month, but he ultimately shaped as if in need of the experience over the larger obstacles. He always appealed as the type to make a chaser, and he seems sure to do better over fences going forward. The booking of Mark Walsh is a positive, and he is certainly one to be interested in on his second attempt at chasing.



Arverne - 13:00 Punchestown

Arverne caught the eye on his final appearance of last season, still not totally convincing over fences but showing signs of improvement, and he produced his best performance to date in this sphere on his return to action in October, the step up in trip helping him chase home the well-treated winner. He remains open to further progress over fences and this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account in this code.

Hes A Hardy Bloke - 13:35 Punchestown

A most impressive bumper winner at the third attempt, Hes A Hardy Bloke ran below that level when making his hurdling debut at Down Royal in October, finishing a well-beaten third after dropping away after two out. That looks a strong piece of form however, the winner Ballyadam now favourite for the Supreme Novices Hurdle after a subsequent victory, and with Hes A Hardy Bloke still open to improvement, he strikes as the one to beat.

Smart Stats

ASLUKWOODHAVIT - 15:18 Punchestown
6 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 9 runnings
28% - Mr P. W. Mullins's strike rate at PUNCHESTOWN

Recommended bets

Alfa Mix - 12:25 Punchestown
Arverne - 13:00 Punchestown
Hes A Hardy Bloke - 13:35 Punchestown

Punch 11th Dec (2m Beg Chs)

Friday 11 December, 12.25pm

Punch 11th Dec (3m1f Hcap Chs)

Friday 11 December, 1.00pm

Punch 11th Dec (2m Mdn Hrd)

Friday 11 December, 1.35pm

