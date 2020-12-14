Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Monday

Castra Vetera - 12:55 Naas

Castra Vetera showed useful form in bumpers, winning three of her four starts, her only defeat coming in a Grade 2 event at Leopardstown. She put her experience to good use to win a listed bumper at Navan on her first start for nine months 22 days ago, showing useful form, and she looks the type to do at least as well now sent hurdling. This looks a good opening and she has to be high on the shortlist.

No. 4 Castra Vetera (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

Lord Royal - 14:30 Naas

Lord Royal showed useful form in a couple of starts over hurdles last season, and seemed set to make a winning start over fences at Thurles last month, around a length up and travelling at least as well as the winner until departing at the second-last. He is very much a chaser on looks, represents a top yard and should be able to gain compensation now provided that fall hasn't left a mark.

No. 7 Lord Royal (Fr) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.18 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Mi Lighthouse - 15:35 Naas

Mi Lighthouse was well found in the market and shaped with plenty of promise on debut in a bumper at Wexford in October, lacking the experience of the winner but was still in the hunt in the latter stages. That form is working out with the runner-up winning their next start and there should be improvement to come from Mi Lighthouse now.