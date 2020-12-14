To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Monday

Irish jumps
Timeform bring you three to back at Naas on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Naas on Monday...

"...should be able to gain compensation now..."

Timeform on Lord Royal

Castra Vetera - 12:55 Naas

Castra Vetera showed useful form in bumpers, winning three of her four starts, her only defeat coming in a Grade 2 event at Leopardstown. She put her experience to good use to win a listed bumper at Navan on her first start for nine months 22 days ago, showing useful form, and she looks the type to do at least as well now sent hurdling. This looks a good opening and she has to be high on the shortlist.

Lord Royal - 14:30 Naas

Lord Royal showed useful form in a couple of starts over hurdles last season, and seemed set to make a winning start over fences at Thurles last month, around a length up and travelling at least as well as the winner until departing at the second-last. He is very much a chaser on looks, represents a top yard and should be able to gain compensation now provided that fall hasn't left a mark.

Mi Lighthouse - 15:35 Naas

Mi Lighthouse was well found in the market and shaped with plenty of promise on debut in a bumper at Wexford in October, lacking the experience of the winner but was still in the hunt in the latter stages. That form is working out with the runner-up winning their next start and there should be improvement to come from Mi Lighthouse now.

Smart Stat

Golf Marin - 12:25 Naas

23% - M. P. Walsh's strike rate at NAAS

Recommended bets

Castra Vetera - 12:55 Naas
Lord Royal - 14:30 Naas
Mi Lighthouse - 15:35 Naas

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

