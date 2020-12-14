- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Naas on Monday...
"...should be able to gain compensation now..."
Timeform on Lord Royal
Castra Vetera showed useful form in bumpers, winning three of her four starts, her only defeat coming in a Grade 2 event at Leopardstown. She put her experience to good use to win a listed bumper at Navan on her first start for nine months 22 days ago, showing useful form, and she looks the type to do at least as well now sent hurdling. This looks a good opening and she has to be high on the shortlist.
Lord Royal showed useful form in a couple of starts over hurdles last season, and seemed set to make a winning start over fences at Thurles last month, around a length up and travelling at least as well as the winner until departing at the second-last. He is very much a chaser on looks, represents a top yard and should be able to gain compensation now provided that fall hasn't left a mark.
Mi Lighthouse was well found in the market and shaped with plenty of promise on debut in a bumper at Wexford in October, lacking the experience of the winner but was still in the hunt in the latter stages. That form is working out with the runner-up winning their next start and there should be improvement to come from Mi Lighthouse now.
Smart Stat
Golf Marin - 12:25 Naas
23% - M. P. Walsh's strike rate at NAAS
Recommended bets
Castra Vetera - 12:55 Naas
Lord Royal - 14:30 Naas
Mi Lighthouse - 15:35 Naas
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Naas 14th Dec (2m Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 14 December, 12.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Castra Vetera
|Royal Illusion
|Roseys Hollow
|Delvino
|Teofonic
|Schone Aussicht
|Annieguire
|Lily Light Foot
|One More Light
|Lars Lass
|Isabella Vici
|Delias Pet
|Fivestargracie
|Diaspora
|Brosna Aran
|Lady Llerom
|Ocascuse Me
|Missy Eliot
|Frisco Queen
Naas 14th Dec (2m3f Beg Chs)Show Hide
Monday 14 December, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lord Royal
|Longhouse Poet
|Coko Beach
|Sempo
|Espanito Bello
|Karl Der Grosse
|Derby
|Abraham
|Misty Hollow
|Gold Creek
|Moratorium
Naas 14th Dec (2m INHF)Show Hide
Monday 14 December, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Take Tea
|Mi Lighthouse
|Socially Distant
|Red As Rust
|Suil Alainn
|Fantasia Roque
|Norwigi
|Some Venture
|Lucy Van Pelt
|Feddans
|Cloran Rose