Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran Park on Friday

Kristian Goingwel - 15:20 Gowran Park

Kristian Goingwel confirmed the promise of his previous run when regaining the winning thread at Punchestown in January, making it two wins form his three outings in handicap chases, and he didn't do an awful lot when he hit the front either, suggesting there could be even more to come from him. He looks potentially very well treated now switched back to hurdles and is expected to be bang there.

No. 14 Kristian Goingwel (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Oliver McKiernan, Ireland

Jockey: B. Browne

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 88

Dinny Lacey - 15:55 Gowran Park

Dinny Lacey opened his chase account with a clear-cut success at Limerick in December, and he has continued his progress over fences since, including when a very good second at Punchestown last month. He makes his handicap chase debut here and clearly merits consideration from a potentially lenient mark.

No. 7 Dinny Lacey (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.9 Trainer: J. D. Motherway, Ireland

Jockey: Robbie Power

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 133

Winged Leader - 17:05 Gowran Park

Unbeaten in points since the beginning of last year, winning all four of his outings in that sphere, Winged Leader was in the process of running well when departing at the last at Thurles last month, every chance he would have overhauled the winner Jury Duty, whom he had beaten in a point late last year, with a clear round. He has a good chance on form and gets the vote to make amends.