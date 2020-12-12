Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Saturday

The Great White - 12:00 Fairyhouse

The Great White finished fourth in a strong race on his handicap debut at Navan back in September, plenty of subsequent improvers emerging from the race, including two next-time-out winners, and he himself shaped encouragingly after eight weeks off when filling the same position over this course and distance last month, running on late. He is probably more consistent than progressive, but he has a good chance on form and must be taken seriously.

No. 10 The Great White (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 48 Trainer: Dermot Anthony McLoughlin, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Maxwell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 98

Hostage To Fortune - 13:02 Fairyhouse

Strong in the betting in his last two outings, Hostage To Fortune made the most of a good opportunity to open his account over fences at Gowran Park last month, going through the race convincingly and always holding on. He holds definite claims from a potentially lenient mark if he can replicate that form back over hurdles.

No. 1 Hostage To Fortune (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Barry Connell, Ireland

Jockey: M. J. Bolger

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 102

Exciting Oscar - 13:37 Fairyhouse

Exciting Oscar showed much improved form to get off the mark after a nine-month absence at Punchestown recently, overcoming an early scare to get the better of Castlehume Gold. The pair meet again here and should dominate what is a weak looking affair, with Exciting Oscar likely to have enough in hand to confirm the placings.