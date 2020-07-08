To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Newmarket and York on Thursday

War Storm York
Timeform pick out their best bets at Newmarket and York on Thursday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Newmarket and York on Thursday...

"...he is the type to progress significantly now..."

Timeform on Swiss Ace

Back
La Trinidad - 12:25 York

La Trinidad caught the eye in his qualifying runs and has made rapid progress in handicaps this season, surprisingly weak in the market given the promise he'd shown as a juvenile when getting off the mark in ready fashion at Beverley last month. He was 3 lb well in turned out under a penalty at Doncaster nine days later and looked potentially smart as he routed his rivals by five lengths, getting the run of the race but showing an impressive turn of foot to quickly put the race to bed. La Trinidad is up 12 lb in the weights and pitched into a more competitive handicap also, but he looks a handicapper to keep on the right side at present and is expected to complete a hat-trick.

Lay
Desert Caravan - 15:45 York

This looks a warm handicap and it could be worth taking on the likely favourite Desert Caravan. Yes, he looks potentially well handicapped, and is entitled to strip fitter for his recent return at Lingfield. He was strong in the betting on that occasion, but was far too free in the early stages markedly up in trip, and he duly faded in the final furlong. The drop back in trip will help, but he comes up against some other horses who are potentially ahead of their marks.

Smart Stat
Swiss Ace - 15:00 Newmarket

20% - Aidan O'Brien's strike rate with sprinters

Swiss Ace only won an ordinary looking maiden at Tipperary last month, but he is bred to be a smart sprinter - from the family of Swiss Spirit and Swiss Diva - and he looked an above-average recruit. He travelled strongly and was still on the bridle two furlongs from home before drawing clear in the final furlong. Admittedly, Swiss Ace will have to leave the bare form of that win well behind, but he is the type to progress significantly now, and it is interesting Aidan O'Brien relies solely on him.

Recommended bets

Back La Trinidad – 12:25 York
Lay Desert Caravan - 15:45 York
Smart Stat Swiss Ace - 15:00 Newmarket

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

York 9th Jul (7f Hcap)

Thursday 9 July, 12.25pm

La Trinidad
Abstemious
End Zone
Entrancing
Imperial Gloriana
Vape
Hurcle
Dawning
Black Caspian
Benefit Street
Hartswood
Singe Anglais
Nearly A Gonna
Castlehill Retreat
Knightcap
Cassy O
Exclusively
Newm 9th Jul (6f Grp 2)

Thursday 9 July, 3.00pm

Qaader
Tactical
Yazaman
Swiss Ace
Lauded
Jimmy Sparks
Victory Heights
Rebel At Dawn
Escape Route
Choritzo
York 9th Jul (1m2f Hcap)

Thursday 9 July, 3.45pm

Desert Caravan
Repaupo
Ghaly
Rhythmic Intent
Wimpole Hall
Music Seeker
Delph Crescent
Scottish Summit
Illustrissime
Baraweez
TF Tips,

