Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Market Rasen on Friday

Sebastian Beach - 12:30 Market Rasen

Back over hurdles after eight months off, Sebastian Beach routed his rivals in a Southwell handicap earlier this month, looking better than ever starting out on only his second spell of racing for Ben Pauling's yard. He went with loads of enthusiasm on that day and is taken to continue his improvement and defy a 7 lb penalty.

Lay

Envoye Special - 13:00 Market Rasen

Envoye Special is a pretty useful performer over both hurdles and fences but wasn't in top form in his three starts last season, his best performance actually coming when stepped back to two miles. He is difficult to fully dismiss on the pick of his form, and he is of course in the capable hands of Paul Nicholls, but his stamina over this trip has to be called into question, so he may be worth apposing on his return to action.

Smart Stat

No Thanks - 12:00 Market Rasen

£12.65 - Olly Murphy's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running after a break

No Thanks finally got off the mark on when a fair winner on the Flat for William Jarvis last year and makes plenty of appeal on his debut both for Olly Murphy and over timber. Murphy has a cracking record with horses running after a break, and considering those with previous hurdling experience don't set too high a standard, he could be worth chancing to make a winning start for his new trainer.