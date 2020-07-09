To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Market Rasen on Friday

Market Rasen
Timeform pick out their best bets at Market Rasen on Friday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Market Rasen on Friday...

"...looking better than ever starting out on only his second spell of racing for Ben Pauling's yard."

Timeform on Sebastian Beach

Back
Sebastian Beach - 12:30 Market Rasen

Back over hurdles after eight months off, Sebastian Beach routed his rivals in a Southwell handicap earlier this month, looking better than ever starting out on only his second spell of racing for Ben Pauling's yard. He went with loads of enthusiasm on that day and is taken to continue his improvement and defy a 7 lb penalty.

Lay
Envoye Special - 13:00 Market Rasen

Envoye Special is a pretty useful performer over both hurdles and fences but wasn't in top form in his three starts last season, his best performance actually coming when stepped back to two miles. He is difficult to fully dismiss on the pick of his form, and he is of course in the capable hands of Paul Nicholls, but his stamina over this trip has to be called into question, so he may be worth apposing on his return to action.

Smart Stat
No Thanks - 12:00 Market Rasen

£12.65 - Olly Murphy's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running after a break

No Thanks finally got off the mark on when a fair winner on the Flat for William Jarvis last year and makes plenty of appeal on his debut both for Olly Murphy and over timber. Murphy has a cracking record with horses running after a break, and considering those with previous hurdling experience don't set too high a standard, he could be worth chancing to make a winning start for his new trainer.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

MrktR 10th Jul (2m Nov Hrd)

Friday 10 July, 12.00pm

Back Lay
Marine One
No Thanks
Cracking Destiny
Bear Valley
For Pleasure
Absolute Jaffa
Crimson King
Motaraabet
Urban Legend
Cormier
Easy Bucks
Red Caravel
MrktR 10th Jul (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Friday 10 July, 12.30pm

Back Lay
Sebastian Beach
Wasdell Dundalk
Gavrocheka
Floral Bouquet
Fresh New Dawn
Higgs
Vancouver
Fubar
MrktR 10th Jul (2m5f Nov Chs)

Friday 10 July, 1.00pm

Back Lay
Forecast
Envoye Special
Ballyhome
No Hidden Charges
Notnow Seamus
Henrietta Bell
The Sweeney
Im Here
