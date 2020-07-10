To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Ascot on Saturday

Racing at Ascot
Timeform pick out their best bets at Ascot on Saturday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Ascot on Saturday...

"...a potentially smart colt who clearly possesses ability..."

Timeform on Celestran

Back
Celestran - 14:40 Ascot

Celestran looked on a fair mark on his handicap debut at Yarmouth last month, and picked up where he left off to make a winning return to action, quickening clear entering the final furlong and just keeping up to his work. He was perhaps not suited by the track at Goodwood as he failed to progress last time, though he was hardly disgraced behind two smart prospects. He is a potentially smart colt who clearly possesses ability and may be worth another chance in first-time blinkers.

Lay
Apparate - 13:30 Ascot

Apparate enjoyed a productive 2019, scoring for the second time over 12f here in September, but he was strictly below form in the Old Rowley Cup on his final start the following month, his ridder hard at work over four furlongs out before the son of Dubawi weakened into tenth. His career is still young and he may do better still as a four-year-old, but there are a couple of potential improvers in this field who have already had the benefit of a run this season, and Roger Varian's charge may be best passed up on his return to action.

Smart Stat
Bobby On The Heat - 12:25 Ascot

£24.07 - Michael Bell's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

A relatively cheaply-bought son of Bobby's Kitten, Bobby On The Beat showed plenty to work on when a fast-finishing third at Newmarket on debut last month, and he makes plenty of appeal with that now under his belt. There is enough in his pedigree to suggest this step up to seven furlongs shouldn't be a problem, particularly with Michael Bell's good record with horses going up in trip, and with better to come from him yet, he can put his experience to good use and open his account at the second attempt.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

