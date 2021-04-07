Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran Park on Wednesday

Chicago Black Hawk - 16:00 Gowran Park

Chicago Black Hawk stepped up on his debut effort when second at the Curragh in September, staying on well in the final furlong to be beaten only three and a quarter lengths behind the subsequent Group 1 winner Van Gogh. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so Chicago Black Hawk rates a confident selection to open his account at the third attempt, especially when you factor in his scope for more improvement.

Elizabethan - 16:30 Gowran Park

Elizabethan showed improved form to get off the mark at Naas on her final two-year-old start, hitting the front entering the final two furlongs and quickly asserting to land the spoils by a length and a quarter. She now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from an opening mark of 92, with further progress a distinct possibility given her smart pedigree (sister to the multiple Group 1 winners Roly Poly and U S Navy Flag).

Meishar - 18:30 Gowran Park

Meishar has filled the runner-up spot in both starts to date and still didn't look the finished article at Dundalk last time, doing well to be beaten just a neck after taking a while to get going. A repeat of that form is likely to put him right in mix here, while the step up in trip is sure to be in his favour. This looks a good opportunity for him to make the breakthrough having already proven himself on soft going on his debut at the Curragh.

