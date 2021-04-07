To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Gowran Park on Wednesday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Gowran Park on Wednesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Gowran Park on Wednesday.

"This looks a good opportunity for him to make the breakthrough..."

Timeform on Meishar

Chicago Black Hawk - 16:00 Gowran Park

Chicago Black Hawk stepped up on his debut effort when second at the Curragh in September, staying on well in the final furlong to be beaten only three and a quarter lengths behind the subsequent Group 1 winner Van Gogh. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so Chicago Black Hawk rates a confident selection to open his account at the third attempt, especially when you factor in his scope for more improvement.

Elizabethan - 16:30 Gowran Park

Elizabethan showed improved form to get off the mark at Naas on her final two-year-old start, hitting the front entering the final two furlongs and quickly asserting to land the spoils by a length and a quarter. She now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from an opening mark of 92, with further progress a distinct possibility given her smart pedigree (sister to the multiple Group 1 winners Roly Poly and U S Navy Flag).

Meishar - 18:30 Gowran Park

Meishar has filled the runner-up spot in both starts to date and still didn't look the finished article at Dundalk last time, doing well to be beaten just a neck after taking a while to get going. A repeat of that form is likely to put him right in mix here, while the step up in trip is sure to be in his favour. This looks a good opportunity for him to make the breakthrough having already proven himself on soft going on his debut at the Curragh.

Smart Stat

CHICAGO BLACK HAWK - 16:00 Gowran Park
£24.17 - John Patrick Murtagh's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Chicago Black Hawk @2.0421/20 in the 16:00 at Gowran Park
Back Elizabethan @3.412/5 in the 16:30 at Gowran Park
Back Meishar @3.814/5 in the 18:30 at Gowran Park

Gowran Park 7th Apr (7f Mdn)

Show Hide

Wednesday 7 April, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Chicago Black Hawk
Probe
Handel
Lust
Dixie Bluebell
Swift Flight
Dagoda
Right Turn
Chavajod
Fragaria
Dark Matter
Dutch Schaefer
Astrophysicist
Herecomesharry
Showcasing Sadie
Miss Maggie May
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Gowran Park 7th Apr (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 7 April, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Elizabethan
Queenship
Silver Service
Sindhia
Deidra
Music To My Ears
Galtee Mist
Miss Myers
Newgirlintown
Fearless Girl
Celtic Crown
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Gowran Park 7th Apr (1m1f Mdn)

Show Hide

Wednesday 7 April, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dewcup
Meishar
Fil The Power
Parisienne Ways
Mig Des Taillons
Ballinlough Gale
Il Pescatore
Sionnach Eile
The Alpha Man
Boola Boola
Shedini
Weather Alert
Must B Art
Euroclydon
Elite Oak
Perry Square
Maureens Quest
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles