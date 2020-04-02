Tiger Roll: Watch our documentary on the horse of a lifetime

Story told of 'remarkable career' of superstar horse

Two-time Grand National winner, Tiger Roll, has been honoured in film by Betfair. The 45-minute documentary, 'Tiger Roll - The Horse Of A Lifetime' is a celebration of his career to date, featuring exclusive insight from by trainer and Betfair Ambassador Gordon Elliott and many others.

Charting his raise from winning a lowly Juvenile Hurdle in Market Rasen, to scaling the dizzy heights of Cheltenham and Aintree, and the missed opportunity to make it a historic, third consecutive win in the greatest race in the world; the Grand National. A feat never achieved before, with legendary Red Rum winning his three Nationals in different years.

The film gives first-hand accounts of his ups and downs in his remarkable career including how he was almost sold after a bad run of injuries and poor form, but bounced back to triumph in not only two Grand Nationals, but four races at the prestigious Cheltenham Festival.

Elliott, Davy Russell and Eddie O'Leary are just some of the main protagonists interviewed and give an honest appraisal and insight into a horse who Michael O'Leary once famously described as "a little rat of a thing, but he's got a heart of a lion".

Elliott, paying tribute to the horse and the documentary, said: "He is the people's horse and this documentary gives viewers a great understanding of the path he has taken us on, in what, it's fair to say, hasn't always been a smooth path."

"We were close to selling him but luck or faith meant we didn't thank God and while it's disappointing to miss this year's Grand National, as he is in flying form at home, there are currently more important things going on in the world so it's all systems go for the 2021 Grand National. That's something to look forward to."