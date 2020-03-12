Coming Soon...Tiger Roll: Horse of a lifetime

We find out by talking to the key people who have brought him this far, a story of both highs and lows. Watch our trailer here...

Described by his owner as the 'ultimate overachiever', Tiger has won races over multiple distances in the UK & Ireland, but it was not always smooth sailing.



Shortly after his Triumph Hurdle win in 2014, Tiger suffered an injury that derailed his career for over a season.

Close to being sold, Tiger would recover in style to win again at the Festival in 2017 and from there go on a remarkable run of wins at Cheltenham and at Aintree.

Featuring in-depth interviews with Gordon Elliott, Davy Russell, Eddie O'Leary, Keith Donoghue and more, the documentary offers unrivalled insight into Tiger Roll's career to date and follows him as he prepares for a bold bid at an unprecedented third Grand National in a row.

Full film is coming soon...



