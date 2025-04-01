Betfair's Grand National Festival Offer: Get a completely free bet on any racing multiple across Aintree

Betfair are giving new and existing customers a completely free bet to mark this year's Grand National Festival.

The world's most famous horse race takes place this Saturday so to celebrate the occasion Betfair are offering customers the chance to get involved in a fun and responsible way.

Eligible customers will get a completely free multiple bet that can be used on any horse racing from 2-5 April.

Completely Free Bet for Aintree 2025

The Grand National Festival takes place across three days, from 3-5 April, at Aintree and it is not just about the headline race on Saturday. So there are plenty of opportunities for punters to use their completey free multiple bet.

Betfair ambassador and Grand National winning trainer Paul Nicholls has been eyeing Aintree all season. He has runners on each day of the Aintree Festival and you can get his exclusive insight on their chances by reading his Betfair blog.

The same goes for Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore who also writes exclusively for Betfair about the horses she will be riding at Aintree.

Betfair tipsters will also be recommending their best bets for Aintree, from Thursday to Saturday, so you will have plenty of expert opinion about where to find potential winners for your completely free racing multiple.

If betting on the Grand National itself is what you want to do then read Katie Midwinter's runner-by-runner guide to the National to find out everything you need to know about each horse trying to etch their name in history this Saturday.