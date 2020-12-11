Gordon Elliott: Torygraph is worthy of your vote at Fairyhouse

Settled well and should improve for the run

11:30 - Damage Control

He's a horse we bought from Andrew Balding at the horses in training at Newmarket about six weeks ago. On the flat he showed a reasonable level of form over middle distances and I'm happy with how he has settled in since coming to us. He has schooled well and seems to handle soft ground so I'm hoping he will cope with the conditions and hopefully he will run a nice race but I am expecting him to improve for this.

My best chance of the day

12:30 - Torygraph

He is a grand, staying type who has run to a solid level on his first few runs. I thought he ran a nice race on his first run over hurdles at Clonmel last month when he was second to a useful horse in Power Of Pause who has since won again. He was off the bridle early enough at Clonmel so I think the step up to this trip will suit him well and the way he finished his race that day would suggest that he will improve over further. He looks to have a very solid chance.

No. 9 Torygraph (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Has a chance if he can impress again

13:02 - Ardhill

Ardhill ran quite a nice race first time out but then struggled on his next few runs. I wasn't quite sure what to expect from him at Limerick last time but he ran quite a good race and he finished out well which would suggest a longer trip will suit him. I was a little surprised with how well he ran at Limerick and that effort gives him a chance but he still has to prove that he can back that up.

Should give a good account of himself

14:12 - Chosen Mate

He was due to run at Cork last Sunday but he missed the Hilly Way Chase and this looked a logical race to aim towards after that. He has plenty of weight and I do think he wants better ground to be seen at his best. However, he did win his beginner's chase on testing ground at Gowran last January so that gives me plenty of hope. It's not going to be easy for him to give weight all round but I still think he will give a good account of himself.

Much to prove but capable of competing

14:47 - Thatsy

I was a bit disappointed with his last run at Punchestown. He went into the race in good shape and I felt he would improve for his first run of the season but he just seemed to labour for much of the race and he ended up finishing a well beaten fourth. I know that he is capable of much better than he got to show there so hopefully we will see him step forward now that he drops back to two miles. He is definitely good enough to be closely involved here but he just has something to prove after his last run.

Should handle the ground and can show up well

15:22 - Say Goodbye

This filly has always shown us some promise at home and I think she has a better chance than her only run last season would suggest. She would have needed the run that day and she was very green too and I think she learnt quite a lot from that run. She gives the impression that she will handle testing ground quite well so if she puts her best foot forward she should show up well.

