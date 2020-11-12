Gordon Elliott: Tiger Roll is in great order but he'll be better later in the season

15:00 - Cheltenham

Cross Country Chase - Tiger Roll

No. 1 Tiger Roll (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Robbie Power

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 171

It will be great to see Tiger Roll back at Cheltenham and the ground doesn't look as soft as it was at the Festival so that should help him. However, I think he is going to have his work cut out to give 4lbs to Easysland who was so impressive when winning here in March.

As everyone knows it's all about the second half of the season for Tiger Roll and we are just bringing him along steadily with a view to having him spot on to be back here in March before he then heads to Aintree for the Grand National.

Provided all goes well on Friday the plan would be to head back to Navan in February for the Boyne Hurdle before his two big targets in the spring.

Flat run has blown away the cobwebs

He's in great order at home and I think his recent spin on the flat at Navan has done him the world of good. After walking out of the stalls he was never able to get competitive but he picked up a few of the backmarkers in the straight and that run will have helped him blow a few cobwebs away.

I'm hoping for a nice, solid run here but our horse will be at his best later in the season and I think Easysland will take a lot of beating.

**

